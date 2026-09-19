Former Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Ali tops race for Parliamentary Service Commission seat

Former Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Ali has emerged the preferred candidate to take over Rachel Ameso’s position as the female non-MP commissioner in the Parliamentary Service Commission after posting the highest score in the selection interviews.

Ali topped a field of candidates interviewed on September 10, securing 80.48 per cent and opening the way for her nomination to the National Assembly and the Senate for approval.

The decision was reached by the Parliamentary Service Commission, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, with a report on the selection process tabled before Parliament on September 15.

Prof Jacqueline Oduol was the closest challenger to Ali, finishing second with 61.67 per cent. Amina Abdalla followed in third place after scoring 56.19 per cent.

Dr Brenda Khanani obtained 53.33 per cent, while Stellah Chepkemboi recorded 47.14 per cent to take the fifth position.

Dennitah Ghati scored 46.90 per cent, with Mary Muthoka getting 43.57 per cent and Diana Mwacharo 42.62 per cent. Rachae Kihara posted 42.38 per cent.

Further down the list, Sunjeev Birdi scored 35 per cent, while Betty Nyage obtained 34.76 per cent. Margaret Nyakoboke did not take part in the interviews.

The commission said Ali’s performance placed her ahead of the other applicants and formed the basis for its recommendation to Parliament.

“The commission resolved to recommend Fatuma Ali, the candidate who ranked highest in the oral interviews, to the National Assembly and the Senate for their consideration and approval,” the report signed by Wetang’ula states.

Ali has previous experience in elective and public positions, having served as the pioneer Wajir Woman Representative before leaving the National Assembly in 2017.

She lost the Wajir Woman Representative seat in the 2017 election to Fatuma Gedi.

After her time in Parliament, Ali joined the East Africa Legislative Assembly as a nominated member, serving there until 2022.

Her public service career has also included a stint as a commissioner at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR). She has also worked with UN Women.

Ali is credited with leading a report that criticised the government’s