Wetang’ula urges Kenyans to unite, embrace equality in national leadership

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called for greater national unity and equal treatment of communities, saying Kenya’s ethnic, cultural and regional diversity should be used to strengthen the country rather than fuel division.

Wetang’ula said leaders have a responsibility to promote inclusion and ensure communities that have historically had limited representation are considered in national affairs, while urging Kenyans to judge development from a countrywide perspective.

The Speaker spoke on Thursday at Kimuka Village in Kajiado County during the burial of Mama Grace Sandi Tianoi Ene Meja, mother of Public Service Commission Chairperson Francis Meja.

He used the gathering to highlight what he described as progress made by President William Ruto’s administration over the past four years, pointing to teacher recruitment and infrastructure projects among the areas where the government had made gains.

On education, Wetang’ula said the recruitment of teachers had helped ease shortages linked to the 100 per cent transition policy.

“We must tell our people some facts. We have had our sons and daughters join the Teachers Service Commission to bridge the gap that has been occasioned by the 100 per cent transition,” he said.

The Teachers Service Commission provides services including teacher registration and recruitment, as well as the deployment of primary school teachers to junior secondary schools.

Wetang’ula also cited road and railway projects as part of the government’s infrastructure record, saying some projects that had remained stalled were now being taken up again.

“We had several stalled roads that are now under construction. The railway line is now passing through regions that had no hope of ever seeing a rail,” he said.

He urged Kenyans to look at government programmes beyond the interests of individual communities, saying national development should benefit the wider population.

“We have been elected to serve our people. Let’s not look down upon those perceived as small communities. We must have leaders who appreciate marginalised communities.”

Wetang’ula further pointed to the increased appointment of people from the Maa community to senior government positions as an example of what he described as broader inclusion in national leadership.

“For a long time, the Maa community had been ignored in the country’s leadership. Today, we have Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and several other senior Government officials from this community. That is the unity that President Ruto has been working hard to achieve,” he maintained.

His remarks centred on the need for national leaders to uphold the principles of equality, inclusion and protection of marginalised groups in the management of public affairs.

Article 10 of the Constitution sets out national values and principles of governance that are to guide State organs, State officers, public officers and other persons when applying or interpreting the Constitution, making or applying laws, or implementing public policy.

The values include patriotism, national unity, sharing and devolution of power, the rule of law, democracy and public participation. They also cover human dignity, equity, social justice, inclusiveness, equality, human rights, non-discrimination and protection of marginalised groups.

The Constitution also recognises Kenya’s ethnic, cultural and religious diversity and commits the country to living in peace and unity as one sovereign nation.

Kenyan courts have also affirmed that the values set out under Article 10 are binding and enforceable, including the principles of equality, inclusiveness, non-discrimination and protection of marginalised communities.

Wetang’ula called on Kenyans to embrace these principles and urged leaders to recognise communities that have had limited representation while ensuring public development serves the wider country.

He was accompanied by Public Service and Human Capital Development Principal Secretary Prof Jane Imbunya, Education Principal Secretary John Lekakeny Ololtuaa, former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo, Salaries and Remuneration Commission Chairperson Sammy Chepkwony and former Cabinet Secretary for Trade Moses Kuria, among other leaders.