Edward Kinyua takes over as EPRA Director General
Kinyua, who has been serving as EPRA’s Director of Petroleum and Gas, takes charge of the regulator as the petroleum sector comes under increased scrutiny.
Kinyua, who has been serving as EPRA’s Director of Petroleum and Gas, takes charge of the regulator as the petroleum sector comes under increased scrutiny.
Established in 2005 under an inter-governmental Memorandum of Understanding, the IRB is one of six organs of the EAPP. The regional electricity market includes 13 countries: Burundi, Djibouti, Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Rwanda, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.
According to the audit covering the year up to June 2024, Epra awarded the contract to CFAO Motors at a total cost of Sh20.69 million.
Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the campaign is part of a wider government plan to shift towards clean energy and reduce emissions.