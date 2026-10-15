Motorists Association warns of protests over rising fuel prices
The Motorists Association of Kenya has challenged EPRA’s latest fuel prices, questioned the sharp rise in kerosene and called for an audit of the G to G petroleum import deal.
The Motorists Association of Kenya has challenged EPRA’s latest fuel prices, questioned the sharp rise in kerosene and called for an audit of the G to G petroleum import deal.
The concerns come as demand for LPG continues to grow in Kenya, driven partly by efforts to promote cleaner cooking
EPRA attributed the high level of consumption to the region's large population and concentration of industrial activity
In a statement on Wednesday, CPA Tom Odhiambo Imbo has been appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KETRACO, Stephen Kipsang Busieney will head GDC, while Eng. Edward Mwirigi Kinyua has been appointed Director General of EPRA.
Kinyua, who has been serving as EPRA’s Director of Petroleum and Gas, takes charge of the regulator as the petroleum sector comes under increased scrutiny.
Petroleum tankers were involved in 77 accidents, making up 63.6 per cent of all the cases reported. The incidents resulted in 17 deaths and 135 injuries.
May 2026 was the worst month for the average length of individual outages, with interruptions lasting 5.49 hours. September 2025 recorded the shortest average outage at 2.11 hours.
The rise in demand came as Kenya continued to widen access to electricity while increasing investment in renewable power. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity access in Kenya grew from 37 per cent in 2013 to 79 per cent in 2023, with the country aiming to achieve universal access by 2030.
The regulator in a notice on September 24, 2026 said petroleum products are highly flammable and can ignite when they come into contact with sources of ignition, including vehicle engines, electrical equipment, naked flames and sparks caused by static electricity.
In a statement on Sunday, Matiang’i said he had raised concerns about the deal months earlier, telling Citizen TV’s Sunday Live on April 19 that he would not have signed the agreement and had called for its disclosure.
The association wants authorities to provide details of all intermediaries involved in the G-to-G arrangement, including the commissions they received, contracts entered into and the people or entities that benefited from the system.
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has maintained the price of kerosene at Sh191.38 per litre in Nairobi for the monthly pricing period ending October 14, even as its landed cost rose by nearly 10 per cent last month.
In Nairobi, a litre of Super Petrol will continue to retail at Sh214.03 cents, while Diesel will remain at Sh217.86 cents per litre.
Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, Gachagua said the facility, which he referred to as a “black site”, was established in June 2025 and operates with a multi-rank police command despite not being gazetted.
Class “CD” is a specialised professional category issued by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). It allows qualified drivers to operate heavy goods vehicles involved in the movement of hazardous materials and is regarded as the highest driving licence class.
In a notice published on MyGov publication on August 18,2026,the regulator said it is seeking a “suitably qualified, experienced, result oriented and highly motivated” Kenyan to fill the position, which comes with responsibility for providing strategic leadership and direction in line with EPRA’s strategic plan.
This means in Nairobi, Super Petrol will retail at Sh214.03, Diesel at Sh217.86 and Kerosene at Sh191.38 per litre, effective midnight.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Njogu said the sharp increase in the number of petrol stations over the past decade has transformed the country's retail fuel sector, forcing both established brands and new entrants to compete more aggressively on price.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the motorists' lobby described EPRA's decision as "an economic betrayal of Kenyans", arguing that it was the second consecutive monthly review in which motorists had been denied the full benefit of favourable international oil prices.
Under the new review, motorists in Nairobi will continue paying Sh214.03 per litre for Super Petrol, Sh222.86 for Diesel and Sh191.38 for Kerosene.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the regulator announced that the maximum retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will remain unchanged and will take effect from midnight, remaining in force until August 14, 2026.
In its latest monthly review released on Sunday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said the revised prices were arrived at in accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act, 2019 and Legal Notice No. 192 of 2022.
The petroleum union also highlighted that long working hours, rotational shift systems, and high-pressure environments are contributing to fatigue and stress
The Kenya Petroleum Oil Workers Union (KPOWU) further cautioned that mistreatment of attendants would only deepen tensions at workplaces and weaken service delivery instead of addressing the real source of the problem.
Speaking during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Ruto said he held a three-hour meeting with transport operators in Mombasa where he explained the government’s fuel subsidy programme and the lessons learnt from the 2022 fuel shortage crisis.
The utility said the proposed licences will not negatively affect the public or local authorities. KenGen has invited stakeholders to inspect application documents and submit objections or representations to the regulator within 30 days.
Following the new adjustment, diesel prices in Nairobi are expected to drop to Sh222.86, kerosene will retail at Sh191.38, while super petrol will go for Sh214.25, effective June 15.
Kenya holds 23-day diesel, 28-day petrol stock, Kinyua says amid supply fears
Muchiri, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Federation of Public Transport Sector, stressed that attempts to reach the Transport Ministry failed, forcing operators to seek intervention from other government officials.
Acting ODM Secretary General questioned why institutions responsible for energy regulation do not give early signals on expected price movements, insisting that fuel pricing information should be handled in a transparent and predictable way rather than being released at the last minute.