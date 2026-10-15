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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

EPRA

Kenya power demand hits five-year high as peak load tops 2,500MW
Business

Kenya power demand hits five-year high as peak load tops 2,500MW

The rise in demand came as Kenya continued to widen access to electricity while increasing investment in renewable power. According to the International Energy Agency, electricity access in Kenya grew from 37 per cent in 2013 to 79 per cent in 2023, with the country aiming to achieve universal access by 2030.

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EPRA issues 300-metre warning after tanker accidents
Business

EPRA issues 300-metre warning after tanker accidents

The regulator in a notice on September 24, 2026 said petroleum products are highly flammable and can ignite when they come into contact with sources of ignition, including vehicle engines, electrical equipment, naked flames and sparks caused by static electricity.

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Cross-subsidy keeps kerosene price at Sh191.38
Business

Cross-subsidy keeps kerosene price at Sh191.38

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has maintained the price of kerosene at Sh191.38 per litre in Nairobi for the monthly pricing period ending October 14, even as its landed cost rose by nearly 10 per cent last month.

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EPRA begins hunt for Director General to lead energy regulation
News

EPRA begins hunt for Director General to lead energy regulation

In a notice published on MyGov publication on August 18,2026,the regulator said it is seeking a “suitably qualified, experienced, result oriented and highly motivated” Kenyan to fill the position, which comes with responsibility for providing strategic leadership and direction in line with EPRA’s strategic plan.

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Omanyo calls for reform at EPRA over delayed fuel price updates
News

Omanyo calls for reform at EPRA over delayed fuel price updates

Acting ODM Secretary General questioned why institutions responsible for energy regulation do not give early signals on expected price movements, insisting that fuel pricing information should be handled in a transparent and predictable way rather than being released at the last minute.

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