EPRA to introduce online processing of petroleum and LPG consignments

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) plans to introduce an electronic system to process and clear petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) consignments at border points across the country.

The proposed system, being implemented in collaboration with the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), will integrate EPRA services into the National Electronic Single Window System (NESWS), also known as the Trade Facilitation Platform (TFP).

In a public notice dated October 30, 2026, EPRA said the initiative aims to digitise the clearance process for coal, petroleum and LPG consignments, with implementation taking place in phases.

The first phase will cover petroleum and LPG, and the authority plans to engage stakeholders before rolling out the system.

EPRA said the proposed changes will require importers, exporters, transporters and other stakeholders handling the products to process their clearance documents through the electronic platform.

Licensed transporters will also be required to submit their journey plans electronically through the system.

The platform will enable EPRA officers to verify the validity of licences held by importers, exporters, transporters and drivers. The verification will be conducted through an integrated system in line with the Petroleum Act, Cap 308, and its subsidiary legislation.

Stakeholders have also been asked to ensure that their licences and other compliance documents are valid and up to date ahead of the proposed implementation.

Before the rollout, EPRA and KenTrade will hold public sensitisation and participation forums in six regional clusters between November 2 and November 13, 2026.

The first meeting will take place on November 2 at Meru National Polytechnic, bringing together stakeholders from the North Eastern and Central regions.

A Nairobi and Eastern region forum will follow on November 4 at Hilton Building in Nairobi's Central Business District, while the Coast region meeting is scheduled for November 6 at Sarova Whitesands in Mombasa.

Stakeholders from the Lake and Western regions will meet on November 9 at Sarova Imperial Hotel in Kisumu. The North Rift forum will be held on November 11 at Eldoret National Polytechnic, followed by the South Rift meeting on November 13 at Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru.

EPRA said the forums will give stakeholders an opportunity to understand the proposed requirements and provide feedback before implementation.

The authority has not announced the date when the electronic system will become operational or when its use will become mandatory.

It said the effective date and mandatory-use requirements will be communicated after the completion of stakeholder sensitisation and other preparatory activities.

Members of the public and affected stakeholders can submit comments and memoranda [email protected] to EPRA offices.