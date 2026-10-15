Motorists Association warns of protests over rising fuel prices

The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has demanded an independent review of the latest fuel price increases, questioning the sharp rise in kerosene prices and calling for an audit of the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) petroleum import deal.

In a statement dated October 14, MAK criticised the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) after it raised the price of a litre of super petrol by Sh12.93, diesel by Sh9.90 and kerosene by Sh28.49 for the period running from October 15 to November 14, 2026.

The association said the increases would place further pressure on households, public transport operators and businesses already struggling with the high cost of living.

“The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) strongly condemns the latest petroleum price increases announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), under its newly appointed Director General, Eng. Edward Mwirigi Kinyua, for the period beginning 15 October and ending 14 November 2026," the statement read.

The association questioned why kerosene recorded the largest percentage increase at the pump despite having the lowest rise in landed costs among the three petroleum products.

According to figures cited by MAK, landed costs rose by 11.81% for petrol, 11.32% for diesel and 9.41% for kerosene. However, pump prices increased by 6.04%, 4.54% and 14.89% respectively.

“How does the product recording the lowest percentage increase in landed costs suffer the highest percentage increase at the pump?” the association asked.

MAK acknowledged that taxes, levies, transport costs and stabilisation adjustments affect retail prices, but said EPRA should publish a detailed breakdown explaining how the latest rates were calculated.

It also criticised the reported explanation that the kerosene increase was partly intended to narrow the price difference between kerosene and automotive fuels to discourage fuel adulteration.

MAK further demanded an independent audit of the G-to-G import arrangement, arguing that the government should demonstrate whether it delivers savings compared with competitive procurement. It also called for the publication of petroleum pricing worksheets and a review of taxes and levies.

The association warned it could organise peaceful demonstrations and coordinate public mobilisation if the government did not address its concerns.

"We therefore put the government and EPRA on notice that MAK will consult its members and stakeholders on further lawful civic action, including peaceful demonstrations and coordinated public mobilisation, should these legitimate concerns remain unanswered. When we call for protests, we expect motorists, transport operators, traders, commuters, farmers, civil society and every Kenyan suffering from rising fares and commodity prices to stand together," read the notice in part.

EPRA Director-General Edward Mwirigi Kinyua attributed the increases to higher international import costs linked to disruptions in the Middle East. The government has maintained that fuel supplies remain adequate, with petroleum cargoes arriving and being offloaded as scheduled.

The price changes follow EPRA's decision to retain Nairobi's maximum petrol and diesel prices at Sh214.03 and Sh217.86, respectively, during the previous review, despite fluctuations in import costs.

Higher fuel prices could feed into transport fares and the cost of moving food and other goods, adding to pressure on households and businesses as Kenya remains dependent on imported refined petroleum products.