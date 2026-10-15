Motorists Association warns of protests over rising fuel prices
The Motorists Association of Kenya has challenged EPRA’s latest fuel prices, questioned the sharp rise in kerosene and called for an audit of the G to G petroleum import deal.
The Motorists Association of Kenya has challenged EPRA’s latest fuel prices, questioned the sharp rise in kerosene and called for an audit of the G to G petroleum import deal.
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has maintained the price of kerosene at Sh191.38 per litre in Nairobi for the monthly pricing period ending October 14, even as its landed cost rose by nearly 10 per cent last month.
In Nairobi, a litre of Super Petrol will continue to retail at Sh214.03 cents, while Diesel will remain at Sh217.86 cents per litre.
This means in Nairobi, Super Petrol will retail at Sh214.03, Diesel at Sh217.86 and Kerosene at Sh191.38 per litre, effective midnight.
Under the new review, motorists in Nairobi will continue paying Sh214.03 per litre for Super Petrol, Sh222.86 for Diesel and Sh191.38 for Kerosene.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the regulator announced that the maximum retail prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will remain unchanged and will take effect from midnight, remaining in force until August 14, 2026.
In its latest monthly review released on Sunday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) said the revised prices were arrived at in accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act, 2019 and Legal Notice No. 192 of 2022.
Speaking after a high-level meeting with public transport operators on Tuesday, Wandayi said Sh2.7 billion was spent in a single move to reduce diesel prices by Sh10 per litre, describing it as part of the wider cushioning plan.
TAccording to the ministry, the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 10 percent between March and April 2026, while Diesel recorded a rise of more than 20 percent over the same period. Kerosene posted a smaller increase during the review window
Karua called on citizens to organise and demand accountability, arguing that Kenyans should not continue carrying the burden of systems they did not create, and urging collective action for better leadership and public service delivery.
The new prices will apply from January 15 to February 14, 2026, following a review conducted in line with the law.
Fuel prices play a central role in the cost of goods and services across the economy, meaning any increase at the pump would have pushed up transport, production, and household expenses. With shipment costs for diesel and kerosene rising by up to five percent last month, the government increased subsidies to shield consumers and prevent further strain on the cost of living.
This means that in Nairobi, motorists will now pay Sh184.52 for a litre of Super Petrol, Sh171.47 for Diesel, and Sh154.78 for Kerosene.