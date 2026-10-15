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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Kerosene

Cross-subsidy keeps kerosene price at Sh191.38
Business

Cross-subsidy keeps kerosene price at Sh191.38

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has maintained the price of kerosene at Sh191.38 per litre in Nairobi for the monthly pricing period ending October 14, even as its landed cost rose by nearly 10 per cent last month.

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High diesel and kerosene subsidies hold fuel prices steady
Business

High diesel and kerosene subsidies hold fuel prices steady

Fuel prices play a central role in the cost of goods and services across the economy, meaning any increase at the pump would have pushed up transport, production, and household expenses. With shipment costs for diesel and kerosene rising by up to five percent last month, the government increased subsidies to shield consumers and prevent further strain on the cost of living.

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