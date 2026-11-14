Motorists escape fresh fuel hikes as EPRA maintains pump prices

Kenyan motorists will pay the same amount for fuel over the next 30 days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) retained pump prices in its latest monthly review, despite rising costs of importing petroleum products.

In the review announced on Saturday, November 14, Super Petrol will continue selling at Sh226.96 per litre, Diesel at Sh227.76 and Kerosene at Sh219.87.

The prices will take effect from November 15 and remain unchanged until December 14, 2026.

The decision comes after the government released Sh4.6 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy Fund to cushion consumers against higher international petroleum costs and prevent an increase in local pump prices.

EPRA said the financial support had helped absorb the additional costs that would otherwise have pushed fuel prices higher during the latest review period.

Without the intervention, Super Petrol would have increased by Sh8.58 per litre, Diesel by Sh10.54 and Kerosene by Sh1.16.

The regulator attributed the pressure on domestic fuel prices to an increase in the average landed cost of imported petroleum products between September and October.

Super Petrol recorded a 6.11 per cent increase in its landed cost, rising from $977.55 per cubic metre in September to $1,037.30 in October.

Diesel registered the highest rise at 6.73 per cent, with its landed cost moving from $1,065.38 to $1,137.09 per cubic metre.

Meanwhile, the cost of imported Kerosene increased by 0.71 per cent, from $1,098.31 to $1,106.11 per cubic metre over the same period.

Despite the upward movement in import costs, EPRA maintained the maximum retail prices for all three petroleum products, meaning consumers will not face additional fuel expenses in the coming month.

The announced prices include eight per cent Value Added Tax (VAT), which is factored into the fuel pricing structure.

The monthly review is conducted in accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act, 2019, and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, which provide the legal framework for setting maximum retail prices of petroleum products in Kenya.