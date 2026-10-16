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Radio Generation Kenya

fuel prices

Cross-subsidy keeps kerosene price at Sh191.38
Business

Cross-subsidy keeps kerosene price at Sh191.38

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has maintained the price of kerosene at Sh191.38 per litre in Nairobi for the monthly pricing period ending October 14, even as its landed cost rose by nearly 10 per cent last month.

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