Motorists Association warns of protests over rising fuel prices
The Motorists Association of Kenya has challenged EPRA’s latest fuel prices, questioned the sharp rise in kerosene and called for an audit of the G to G petroleum import deal.
The Motorists Association of Kenya has challenged EPRA’s latest fuel prices, questioned the sharp rise in kerosene and called for an audit of the G to G petroleum import deal.
The survey, conducted between September 15 and 25, 2026, found that housing and roads each received 16.3% when respondents were asked which areas the government had performed best
Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said political temperatures were rising too early, creating an atmosphere that could further divide Kenyans as the country moves towards the next elections.
The senator said residents were also unhappy with remarks made by Ruto and his allies, which he claimed had created the impression that the community was being treated as an opponent after backing the President in the 2022 election.
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has maintained the price of kerosene at Sh191.38 per litre in Nairobi for the monthly pricing period ending October 14, even as its landed cost rose by nearly 10 per cent last month.
Food prices remained the biggest source of pressure after rising by 9.0 per cent in August compared with the same month last year. Transport costs recorded an even sharper increase, rising by 15.7 per cent over the same period.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Mbae said motorists already contribute to road development through taxes and fuel levies and should not be required to pay again to use an important public highway
Matiang’i, who was accompanied by Party of National Unity (PNU) leader Peter Munya, also turned his focus to the 2027 General Election, urging residents of the Mt. Kenya region to vote against Ruto.
The latest findings by Tifa Research show that the pressure is being felt across household spending, with transport, food, fuel and education emerging among the main areas driving financial strain.
The average cost of a kilogramme of sifted maize flour dropped by 44 cents, from Sh160.22 in June 2025 to Sh159.78 in June 2026.
TIFA's research released on Thursday, August 20, 2026, found that 53% of drivers depend on ride-hailing as their primary source of income, while 47% use the work to supplement earnings from other activities
The party uses the slogan “Sauti ya Wakenya” (Your voice. Your party. Your Kenya), while its official slogan is “Usawa Haki Uhuru” (Equality, Justice, Freedom).
Jubilee said Uhuru remains entitled to his political views as a Kenyan citizen and should not be blamed for Opposition activities simply because he previously served as President.
Kalonzo argued that any discussions outside the election agenda were designed to shift public attention away from issues affecting ordinary citizens.
Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, the President said the Constitution already guarantees fundamental rights such as education, healthcare and housing, arguing that the country's focus should now be on implementing those rights through policies that improve livelihoods.
Maraga accused the government of weakening institutions that are meant to drive national development, saying development plans cannot succeed in institutions that have been captured by private interests.
Bisau noted that the Strait of Hormuz, despite being only about 33 kilometres wide, is one of the world's most strategic maritime corridors because it carries close to 20 percent of global fuel supplies
The Union of Kenya Civil Servants (UKCS) has now given SRC and the Public Service Commission (PSC) 14 days to withdraw the July 17 remuneration circular and return to the negotiating table, warning that it will move to court and call a nationwide strike if the demand is ignored.
The former Greater Manchester mayor has vowed to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, reduce regional inequalities and govern for all parts of the UK as he prepares to form a new government without triggering a general election
In a statement released on Wednesday, the motorists' lobby described EPRA's decision as "an economic betrayal of Kenyans", arguing that it was the second consecutive monthly review in which motorists had been denied the full benefit of favourable international oil prices.
The June 2026 report indicates that several commonly used household items registered price increases between May and June, making routine spending more expensive for consumers.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages recorded an annual inflation rate of 8.6 per cent, while transport costs increased by 16.1 per cent. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels registered a 3.4 per cent rise over the same period.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Matiang'i questioned the justification behind the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) directive requiring annual inspections for private vehicles older than four years, arguing that the measure risks placing an additional burden on households and businesses.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wamalwa said Members of Parliament had increasingly become aligned with the Executive at the expense of ordinary citizens struggling with the economic impact of taxation.
Gachagua also cautioned that MPs who skip the vote would be seen as taking a position against the interests of ordinary citizens, arguing that absence in such a decision cannot be neutral
The report, launched on Tuesday, June 16, revealed that Kenyans living abroad sent home remittances worth Sh931.8 billion between June 2024 and May 2025, with a significant share of the money directed towards consumption rather than investment.
The 2026 Global Peace Index says Kenya, while not in direct armed conflict, could face politically sensitive economic strain as regional instability and tighter global finances increase debt repayment and food supply risks ahead of elections.
The survey indicates that concerns over taxes are increasingly intertwined with wider cost-of-living pressures
TIFA notes that although more people are beginning to report better conditions, the gains remain limited and have not yet changed the wider experience of most families.
The rise places inflation close to the upper limit of the government’s target band of between 2.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent, signalling growing pressure on household budgets across the country.