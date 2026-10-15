Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

cost of living

Cross-subsidy keeps kerosene price at Sh191.38
Business

Cross-subsidy keeps kerosene price at Sh191.38

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has maintained the price of kerosene at Sh191.38 per litre in Nairobi for the monthly pricing period ending October 14, even as its landed cost rose by nearly 10 per cent last month.

By
Ruto says national dialogue should focus on economy, not politics
News

Ruto says national dialogue should focus on economy, not politics

Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, the President said the Constitution already guarantees fundamental rights such as education, healthcare and housing, arguing that the country's focus should now be on implementing those rights through policies that improve livelihoods.

By