Anglican Church sounds alarm over rising political tensions ahead of 2027

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has raised concern over the growing political tensions in the country, warning that ethnic mobilisation, inflammatory statements and the use of young people in political clashes could trigger a return to violence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit on Thursday said political temperatures were rising too early, creating an atmosphere that could further divide Kenyans as the country moves towards the next elections.

He said unemployed young people were particularly at risk of being drawn into political confrontations, with some being used to advance the interests of politicians.

“The resurgence of hooliganism, inflammatory rhetoric, ethnio polarisation, and organised disruption of political activity should alarm every Kenyan of goodwill. Particularly troubling is the exploitation of unemployed youth as instruments of political conflict,” Archbishop Sapit said.

“Young lives are being traded for political ambition. We state unequivocally that this is evil and unacceptable.

We mourn those who have lost their lives in recent political confrontations. No office is worth the blood of a Kenyan. No ambition justifies violence,” he added

The ACK urged political leaders to tone down their rhetoric and avoid actions that could encourage violence or deepen divisions.

It also called on security agencies to enforce the law fairly, saying officers should carry out their duties without fear or favour.

The church wants the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to intensify preparations for the 2027 elections to ensure they are free, fair, transparent, credible and verifiable.

“Peaceful elections are not achieved on polling day. They are built through justice, trust, and preparation long before ballots are cast,” Archbishop Sapit said.

The church also turned its attention to corruption, describing the misuse and theft of public money as “the nation’s deepest wound”.

It said the loss of public resources was denying Kenyans access to essential services and opportunities, while repeated scandals had left citizens frustrated by investigations that rarely result in convictions.

The ACK demanded stronger action from anti-corruption agencies, investigative bodies and the Judiciary to ensure cases are pursued and those found responsible face justice.

“Justice must not recognise political status, wealth, or influence, the archbishop said.

The church further expressed concern about the state of healthcare, citing the prolonged nurses’ strike and other continuing problems that have affected ordinary Kenyans.

It called on the national and county governments to engage health workers urgently and settle the disputes, arguing that the crisis had revealed deeper weaknesses within the health sector.

“Healthcare is not a privilege for the wealthy,” Archbishop Sapit said.

On education, the ACK opposed parts of the proposed Basic Education Bill and cautioned Parliament against passing laws affecting millions of children without broad consultation.

The church said it was concerned about efforts to remove its sponsorship roles, rights and mandate and called for the legislative process to be put on hold to allow discussions with teachers, parents, faith communities, education experts and sponsors.

The ACK also raised alarm over unemployment, the rising cost of living, difficulties facing businesses and the increasing tax burden on Kenyans.

It acknowledged that taxes were needed to support the country’s development but said the burden becomes unjust when citizens are pushed into hardship while public resources are misused.

“Taxation is necessary for nation-building, but taxation that impoverishes citizens while public resources are squandered becomes an instrument of injustice,” it said.

The church called on the Government to review policies that deepen hardship and protect public resources from “theft, waste, and abuse”

It warned that citizens could not be expected to keep making sacrifices as corruption continued to affect the use of public funds.

The ACK said the country was facing a defining moment and that the problems confronting Kenya went beyond politics and the economy, describing them as a “moral and spiritual” crisis.

It called on the Church, Government, political leaders, institutions and citizens to embrace “repentance, integrity, and responsibility before God and one another”.

“Nations do not collapse overnight; they decay when truth is abandoned, when justice is neglected, and when leaders place ambition above service,” Archbishop Sapit said

The statement followed a meeting of the ACK Standing Committee of the Provincial Synod held at All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi from September 22 to 24.