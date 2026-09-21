Court convicts former IEBC officer over false academic certificate

A former IEBC assistant elections officer, George Kipyatich Kibor, has been convicted of uttering a false academic certificate after submitting a forged Moi University degree certificate to support his application for promotion.

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court fined Kibor Sh80,000 after finding him guilty of uttering a false document. He will serve eight months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

In a statement on Monday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said its investigations established that Kibor had submitted a forged Bachelor of Business Management (Finance and Banking) degree certificate, purportedly issued by Moi University.

The certificate was submitted in support of his application for promotion from IEBC Grade 8 to Grade 7.

Kibor was arrested and charged before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on March 10, 2026 with forgery of a degree certificate and uttering a false document.

However, the court acquitted him of the forgery charges but found him guilty of uttering a false document.

In its judgment delivered on September 17, 2026, the court imposed the Sh80,000 fine, with an eight-month prison term as the alternative sentence.

The EACC welcomed the conviction and sentence, saying the outcome would serve as a deterrent to individuals who engage in similar criminal conduct.

The commission said the case demonstrated the consequences of presenting false documents in pursuit of career advancement.

Kibor's case involved a certificate purportedly issued by Moi University, which he used to support his application for promotion while serving at the electoral commission.

The conviction relates specifically to the offence of uttering a false document, while the court's acquittal on the forgery charges means he was not convicted of forging the degree certificate.

The EACC said it would continue pursuing cases involving the use of false documents and other forms of corruption, noting the importance of accountability in public institutions.