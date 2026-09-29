EACC wins Sh25m Mombasa road reserve recovery case
The court found that the parcel had been unlawfully removed from Machakos Road and allocated in 1994 to the late Ezekiel Luyali, who was then a councillor at the Municipal Council of Mombasa.
The court found that the parcel had been unlawfully removed from Machakos Road and allocated in 1994 to the late Ezekiel Luyali, who was then a councillor at the Municipal Council of Mombasa.
Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit said political temperatures were rising too early, creating an atmosphere that could further divide Kenyans as the country moves towards the next elections.
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) says it has taken 90 cases involving forged academic certificates to court. Forty-three of those cases have ended in convictions, while 39 are still pending in courts across the country.
In a statement on Monday,the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said its investigations established that Kibor had submitted a forged Bachelor of Business Management (Finance and Banking) degree certificate, purportedly issued by Moi University.
The EACC said preliminary investigations led to an operation that resulted in Odumbe’s arrest at the Narok County offices while she was allegedly receiving Sh50,000.
The two arrests come as the anti-corruption agency continues to target bribery and other forms of corruption at public service delivery points.
They are accused of conspiring to commit an economic crime contrary to Section 47A(3), read with Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.
The suspects are accused of involvement in the irregular award and payment of a contract worth USD15.89 million, approximately Sh1.5 billion, for the supply and installation of security, access control, communications, audio-visual and pitch lighting systems at various stadia in Kenya.
According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the charges follow investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which submitted its inquiry file for review.
Participants said limited funding continues to affect the fight against corruption, arguing that EACC needs more resources to carry out investigations and pursue the recovery of public wealth.
EACC has moved to the High Court seeking recovery of Sh111,577,188.75, six vehicles and a parcel of land from Mbeti North Ward representative Peter Murithi Nyaga, who also serves as the Embu County Assembly Majority Leader.
Under the proposed policy, people and entities found guilty of corruption would face tougher penalties, including mandatory minimum prison sentences for high-value corruption cases.
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman Ola Olukoyede made the disclosure while reviewing the agency’s work since he assumed office in October 2023.
According to the governor, the alleged plan included efforts to sponsor an impeachment motion against him through the Kiambu County Assembly.
Speaking during a forum marking 16 years of the 2010 Constitution on Thursday, Koome said Kenyans had confidence in the Judiciary, demonstrated by their decision to bring disputes before the courts.
Speaking during a symposium marking 16 years of Kenya’s Constitution, Oginde said public officials should respect constitutional oversight institutions and cooperate with investigations.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Njeru argued that political parties play a central role in determining who gets appointed to the executive, Parliament and other public institutions, making their internal standards critical to the quality of governance.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said the officers allegedly demanded the larger amount in exchange for refraining from investigating the complainant and taking legal action against him.
The DPP said an independent and thorough review of the inquiry file established sufficient evidence to charge the suspects with several offences.
According to the EACC, Sh1.569 billion was fraudulently disbursed from the National Treasury Development Account to the programme and subsequently channelled to 23 private entities, 15 business names and eight companies.
Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya, who serves as secretary to both the JSC and JLT, said the changes are based on the need to protect the independence of the Judiciary while ensuring that it remains answerable to the public.
The Wiper Party Senator said Kenya has the land and resources needed to transform its economy but continues to lose opportunities because of corruption.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Makhanu stressed the government should concentrate on basic services, public debt, corruption and adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law before embarking on another ambitious development blueprint
The commission said another 10 files had been returned for further investigations, meaning additional inquiries were required before the cases could proceed to the next stage.
According to the EACC, investigators established that contracts worth Sh17,484,484.49 were allegedly awarded to companies associated with the chief officer, in violation of public procurement and anti-corruption laws
EACC moved to court in December 2025, suing 15 defendants, including suppliers together with serving and former NYS officials. The commission alleges that they lodged false claims amounting to Sh6.17 billion for goods said to have been supplied to the NYS headquarters and its Mechanical and Transport Branch during the 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2015/16 financial years.
Speaking on Monday, Karanja urged the anti-graft agency to pursue senior officials and conduct further investigations "without fear or favour," claiming that corruption, conflict of interest and procurement irregularities have crippled service delivery and denied residents the benefits of county resources.
According to the Commission's Second Quarterly Report covering the period between April 1 and June 30, 2026, the cases involve allegations of corruption, procurement fraud, conflict of interest, bribery, money laundering, forged academic certificates and abuse of office across national and county governments.
Humala, who governed Peru from 2011 to 2016, was released from the Barbadillo Prison in Lima on Friday evening, where supporters gathered outside the facility to celebrate his return to freedom.
The matter came up before Justice Rose Ougo on Thursday, where Wamatangi, through his lawyer Jotham Arwa, applied to have the Senate enjoined as an interested party in the petition challenging the investigation process.