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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

anti-corruption

Ex-Sports PS Kaberia, five others arrested over Sh330m CHAN tender
News

Ex-Sports PS Kaberia, five others arrested over Sh330m CHAN tender

The suspects are accused of involvement in the irregular award and payment of a contract worth USD15.89 million, approximately Sh1.5 billion, for the supply and installation of security, access control, communications, audio-visual and pitch lighting systems at various stadia in Kenya.

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Advocate Makhanu questions rationale for new long-term plan
Exclusives

Advocate Makhanu questions rationale for new long-term plan

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Monday, Makhanu stressed the government should concentrate on basic services, public debt, corruption and adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law before embarking on another ambitious development blueprint

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Court stops Sh6.1bn NYS payments in fresh win for EACC
Corridors of Justice

Court stops Sh6.1bn NYS payments in fresh win for EACC

EACC moved to court in December 2025, suing 15 defendants, including suppliers together with serving and former NYS officials. The commission alleges that they lodged false claims amounting to Sh6.17 billion for goods said to have been supplied to the NYS headquarters and its Mechanical and Transport Branch during the 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2015/16 financial years.

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