Kindiki calls for unity in Mt Kenya amid East-West political debate

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on leaders in the Mt Kenya region to respect elders’ calls for unity despite political differences and competing party affiliations.

Kindiki said elders had tasked him, as the region’s senior-most political leader, with ensuring Mt Kenya does not become divided into East and West along political lines.

Speaking on Friday during a development tour of Kieni Constituency in Nyeri County, Kindiki said politicians should be allowed to compete peacefully while voters make the final decision at the ballot.

“I have clear orders to unite Mt Kenya region. We might be affiliated to different formations but the elders requested me to ensure peaceful political contests. Aspirants will sell their agenda and voters will decide who to vote for,” he said.

The call comes amid a growing political debate over whether Mt Kenya East and Mt Kenya West should maintain a common political position or pursue separate political interests ahead of the 2027 election.

Mt Kenya East is generally identified with Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties, while Mt Kenya West includes Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Nyandarua, with Laikipia also sometimes included in the wider bloc.

The region carries significant electoral weight. The IEBC’s 2022 register had 772,139 voters in Meru, 334,302 in Embu and 231,932 in Tharaka Nithi, giving the three eastern counties a combined 1.34 million registered voters. Kiambu alone had 1.275 million voters, while Murang’a had 620,929, Nyeri 481,632, Kirinyaga 376,001 and Nyandarua 361,165. Laikipia had 263,012.

The figures explain why the political alignment of the two sides has become a major issue as parties and politicians position themselves for 2027.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has been among the leaders advocating a distinct political path for Mt Kenya East, arguing that Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi should consolidate their interests. Other eastern leaders, including Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi and Chuka/Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene, have also called for the eastern bloc to chart its own political course.

In August, leaders from Mt Kenya East backed Kindiki and called on the western side to support his political ambitions. Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma later said the eastern region had supported leaders from Mt Kenya West for years and that the political support should now be reciprocated.

Kindiki, however, has rejected efforts to portray the region as permanently divided.

“Mt Kenya is one. There is no East or West. We cannot divide it. It has always been one. It was one during the leadership of Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta. It will remain one. We must protect and bequeath it as one to the next generations,” he said.

The debate has also drawn opposition from religious leaders. Catholic Diocese of Embu Bishop Peter Kimani has cautioned politicians against rhetoric that could deepen regional and ethnic divisions, urging dialogue and unity.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken a different position in the debate, accusing Kindiki of being used to divide the region. Kindiki has continued to present himself as a bridge between Mt Kenya East and West.

In September, elders from the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru communities gathered at Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu County and endorsed Kindiki as a unifying figure for the wider region. The meeting was framed as an effort to rebuild cooperation between the eastern and western blocs.

Kindiki also called for restraint during political contests, warning against violence and attacks between supporters of rival formations.

“We should not allow violence to take over our politics. We are not a region known for violence despite political differences. We are wealth creators not destroyers. We should not attack each other. Everyone should sell their agenda and voters will decide. The winner serves all and the loser waits for their time,” he maintained.

During his Nyeri visit, Kindiki launched road construction in Chaka Township and directed the contractor to complete the works within the agreed timelines.

He said Nyeri County had been allocated Sh45 billion for 775 kilometres of roads across its six constituencies.

He also highlighted electricity connectivity, saying 32,000 households had benefited from last-mile connections, while another 12,000 were expected to be connected following an additional Sh650 million allocation.

Kindiki said agricultural reforms were also aimed at increasing earnings for coffee, tea and milk farmers.

“This is what we are focused on. To develop every part of the country. To put more earnings in the pockets of farmers and improve the lives of the people,” he said.

He added that he would prioritise development over political exchanges, saying elders had instructed him to let his actions speak.

“The elders asked me to let actions speak and ensure development continues in the region. You will not see me engage in a competition over insults,” he said.

Kindiki also announced plans to meet senior police officers the following week to discuss measures to intensify the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs.

Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina and Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi expressed support for the government’s development agenda. Energy Cabinet Secretary Alex Wachira and Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga also accompanied the Deputy President.