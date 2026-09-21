Kindiki vows to unite Mt Kenya amid leadership dispute

Calls for unity across Mount Kenya region are taking centre stage as the region debates who should speak for its communities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki says he has accepted a mandate from Mount Kenya elders to promote unity across the region and support development ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County on Monday, Kindiki said elders were better placed to safeguard the region’s unity because, unlike politicians, they had no electoral interests to protect.

“A community is formed by its elders, not politicians. When you leave the community to politicians, they will start dividing people because they are competing for political seats,” he said.

“Elders have nothing to gain. They are looking for peace for all generations of the community.”

Kindiki said he had been instructed to concentrate on uniting the people, pursuing development and supporting President William Ruto.

“The elders have told me that my role is to unite our people, pursue development for Kenyans across all communities and seek development for our Mount Kenya communities because we are also Kenyans. That is my job,” he said.

He said the government would continue investing in areas that had been neglected and promised that roads, water and other infrastructure would be expanded across the region.

“We have a lot of road works in Tharaka Nithi, especially in the lower side of the county, because this area had been forgotten for some time,” Kindiki said.

“We cannot have a mentality where some people are forgotten when you are a leader of everyone,” he added.

The remarks came two days after a section of Mount Kenya elders endorsed Kindiki as the region’s spokesperson and representative at a gathering at Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu County. The elders said they wanted to preserve unity among the Agikuyu, Ameru, Embu and Mbeere communities.

But the endorsement has drawn criticism from allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua dismissed the elders who backed Kindiki as “fake” and, referring to the moment when Kindiki’s traditional headgear fell during the ceremony, saying: “The gods of the mountain came and took it away.”

DCP Secretary General and Nyandarua Senator John Methu also rejected the endorsement, saying political leadership should be determined by residents rather than elders.

“This community had leaders like Dedan Kimathi we did not see elders sitting him down like an elder,” Methu said.

“Kingpin wananchi wanaamua,” he added, arguing that the people should decide who leads them.

Kindiki has urged his critics to take their concerns to the elders rather than engage in personal attacks.

“We must respect our elders. If you have an issue, seek out the elders and discuss it with them,” he said.

He also said he had forgiven those who had insulted him and would focus on development, unity and supporting the government.