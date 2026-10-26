Kindiki warns politicians against inciting violence ahead of 2027 Election

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned politicians against using political campaigns to incite violence, urging leaders to pursue their ambitions peacefully and ensure electoral competition does not trigger conflict among communities ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Ol Moran, Laikipia West Constituency, on Monday, October 26, Kindiki said political disagreements should not be used to encourage disorder, destruction of property or hostility among Kenyans, insisting that electoral contests must be guided by democratic principles and respect for the rule of law.

The Deputy President cautioned political leaders against turning competition for elective positions into a source of insecurity, saying losing an election should not be treated as a justification for violence.

He urged residents to distinguish between legitimate political mobilisation and actions that threaten peaceful coexistence.

“After the elections, we must remain one country, one people and one nation. Those who win should become our leaders, while those who receive fewer votes should wait for another opportunity. Nobody should hide behind politics to bring violence and disorder into the community. That is a crime, not politics,” Kindiki said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, accompanied by other leaders, during his development tour of Ol Moran, Laikipia West Constituency, Laikipia County, on October 26, 2026 — DPCS

His remarks come as political leaders and their supporters intensify mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections, a period in which disputes over leadership, party nominations, political alliances and the distribution of government resources could heighten tensions in different parts of the country.

Kindiki argued that politicians should prepare their supporters to accept electoral outcomes rather than create an atmosphere in which opponents are treated as enemies.

He maintained that democratic competition should allow leaders to criticise one another and seek public support without threatening the safety of citizens.

The warning also draws attention to Kenya’s history of election-related violence, particularly the 2007-2008 post-election crisis, when disputed presidential results triggered widespread violence, displacement and destruction of property.

The violence followed the December 27, 2007 General Election, in which the announcement of President Mwai Kibaki as the winner amid allegations of electoral manipulation sparked protests and retaliatory attacks in several parts of the country.

Areas including Nairobi’s Kibera and Mathare neighbourhoods, Naivasha, Nakuru and parts of the Rift Valley experienced deadly violence.

More than 1,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced, according to accounts of the crisis documented by Kenyan and international institutions.

The crisis demonstrated how political divisions and ethnic mobilisation can spill into communities, leaving ordinary citizens to bear the consequences of disputes among political leaders.

The subsequent National Accord, signed in February 2008 by Kibaki and opposition leader Raila Odinga, paved the way for a coalition government and reforms intended to address the causes of the violence.

Kenya also experienced serious violence following the 2017 General Election, particularly during protests over the presidential results and the subsequent repeat election.

Human rights organisations documented deaths, injuries and allegations of excessive force by security officers, underscoring the risks associated with highly contested electoral processes.

Against this background, Kindiki said politicians must recognise that their responsibility extends beyond winning elections to protecting the unity and stability of the country.

He cited previous political contests involving former presidents Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, arguing that political rivalry should not automatically translate into hostility or destruction. Leaders, he said, must accept that elections produce winners and losers, with those who lose retaining the opportunity to compete in future contests.

The Deputy President's warning comes as political leaders across the country begin positioning themselves for the 2027 presidential, parliamentary and county elections. Campaign rallies, public meetings and political tours are expected to become increasingly prominent as parties seek to consolidate support and challenge their rivals.

Kindiki urged political actors to avoid language and conduct that could encourage supporters to confront opponents, saying disagreements should be addressed through lawful democratic processes.

He further maintained that violence cannot be justified by political loyalty, electoral disappointment or disagreements over government leadership. Those who engage in criminal acts during political activities, he said, should not be shielded by their political affiliations.

The warning places responsibility on both political leaders and their supporters to ensure campaigns remain peaceful, particularly in areas where political competition intersects with historical grievances or community tensions.

Kindiki urged residents to remain united regardless of their political preferences, stressing that the outcome of an election should not destroy relationships among neighbours or undermine the country's stability.

He concluded that political leaders should compete through ideas, policies and their ability to serve citizens, rather than allow electoral contests to become a trigger for violence and disorder.