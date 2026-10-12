Kindiki urges politicians to campaign on development, avoid violence ahead of 2027 polls

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged politicians to avoid inciting violence and instead campaign on their development records and policy proposals ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the inspection of works on the Gathunguri-Kabebero Road and the launch of the Kihuro-Kirio-Kianjogu Last Mile Electrification Project in Othaya Constituency, Nyeri County, on October 12, 2026, Kindiki called for peaceful political competition, warning leaders against turning campaigns into confrontations that threaten public safety.

"Let us maintain peace and avoid chaos. Politicians should sell their policies and not disrupt the lives of ordinary citizens,” Kindiki said.

He challenged leaders to explain what they had achieved in office and what they intended to deliver if elected, arguing that voters should assess candidates on their development plans and records.

“Anyone who takes the stage should explain their development agenda, highlighting what they have accomplished, what they have delivered and what they plan to do in the future,” Kindiki maintained.

The Deputy President also cautioned politicians against mobilising supporters to fight or using political campaigns to conceal criminal conduct.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki interacting with the residents of Othaya Constituency during his development tour of Nyeri County on October 12, 2026. — DPCS

“Politicians should not incite citizens to fight in their pursuit of votes or disguise criminal activities as politics. We do not want violence; we want peace.”

His appeal comes against the backdrop of Kenya’s history of electoral violence. The Commission of Inquiry into Post-Election Violence, commonly known as the Waki Commission, established that 1,133 people were killed during the violence that followed the disputed December 2007 presidential election.

Although the 2022 General Election was comparatively peaceful, election-related violence and intimidation were still reported. A joint election observation mission by the National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute documented clashes between rival candidates' supporters in 29 counties during the campaign period.

The observers also reported that at least seven people died during the wider electoral process.

The National Crime Research Centre, in a report published in April 2025 examining election-related crimes and offences during the 2022 electoral period, said all counties had experienced election-related crimes, although the scale and nature of incidents varied by location and election period.

As preparations for the 2027 polls gather pace, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission launched the second edition of its roadmap for a violence-free election in August 2026. Dubbed Uchaguzi Bila Noma, the initiative seeks to strengthen early-warning and response mechanisms, promote responsible political leadership and improve cooperation among security agencies, electoral institutions, political actors and communities.

Kindiki’s remarks also come as political leaders and prospective candidates begin positioning themselves ahead of the next election, with development records, economic policy and the country’s future direction expected to feature prominently in public debate.

His call places responsibility on political leaders to ensure that their campaigns do not expose supporters or other members of the public to violence. It also highlights the importance of enforcement by electoral and security institutions, alongside political commitments to peaceful competition.

The Deputy President maintained that politicians should explain their achievements and future plans while allowing voters to make their own assessments.