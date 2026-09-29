DP Kindiki: Let politics not divide Mt Kenya

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for unity among communities in the Mount Kenya region, urging political leaders and their supporters to avoid violence and insults as political competition intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kindiki said political differences should not be allowed to undermine relationships among communities that have lived and worked together for generations.

Speaking at a public sensitisation event at Thuthwa Grounds in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, on Tuesday, Kindiki said Kenya remained a shared home for all citizens.

“I want to appeal to the people of Kenya that our country is one country. We have no other country to run to,” he said.

The Deputy President urged residents of the Mount Kenya region to maintain their unity despite political differences.

“Those of us who come from this region of Mount Kenya, let us maintain our unity. Let us not fight because of politics. Politics will come and politics will pass, but we will continue to be one community,” Kindiki said.

He cited the region's history of political cooperation, including the struggle for independence, as evidence of the importance of maintaining unity.

Kindiki recalled the Mau Mau struggle, saying people from different communities in the region participated in the fight for independence.

He also cited previous presidential contests involving leaders from the region, including the 1992 contest between Kenneth Matiba and Mwai Kibaki and the 2002 contest between Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Even this time, our competition must be about work and policies, a competition over who has a clear and specific plan. It should not be a competition of violence or insults,” he said.

Kindiki urged politicians across the political divide to allow voters to assess competing policies and make their own choices.

“All politicians, across all political sides, should calm down. Do not incite citizens to stone someone's vehicle or harass someone simply because you disagree with them,” he said.

“Sell your politics, sell your policies, and let the other person sell theirs. Let the people decide who will win and lead us. Whoever loses should wait; God will help them another time.”

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki addresses residents at Thuthwa Trading Centre, Nyeri County, on September 29, 2026.

PHOTO/DPCS

The Deputy President also said he had accepted calls by Mount Kenya elders to avoid political insults and promote unity.

“The elders of Mount Kenya told me the other day not to insult anyone, and I have accepted the elders' instruction. You will not hear me insulting anyone,” he said.

Kindiki further shifted his focus to the government's campaign against illicit alcohol, warning manufacturers, sellers and transporters of harmful alcoholic drinks that they would face enforcement action.

He said some alcoholic products being sold to young people and older citizens contain chemicals that can cause serious harm. “There are people selling our youth and elderly people alcohol that contains chemicals that harm their health, affect them and threaten the generation that is coming after us,” Kindiki said.

He said the government would pursue all those involved in the manufacture, distribution and sale of harmful alcoholic products. “Everyone should know that the Government will continue dealing with all those involved—the manufacturers, sellers and transporters of alcohol that contains poison and is destroying our young people,” he said.

Kindiki said he had held a meeting with security and regulatory agencies to coordinate the government's response.

He said the meeting brought together the Cabinet Secretary responsible for security, the Inspector General of Police, the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Anti-Counterfeit Authority and the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

“I have said that all those who want to harm Kenyans by selling harmful alcohol and poisonous drinks will be pursued. We will confront them and ensure that we eliminate this business,” he said.

The Deputy President urged communities to support efforts to eliminate illicit alcohol, which he said was affecting young people and raising concerns about their health and reproduction.

“Let us maintain unity as a community and eliminate illicit alcohol that is destroying our children and young people and affecting them because of the poison being put into those drinks,” Kindiki said.

His remarks come as the government intensifies enforcement against illicit alcohol and substance abuse while political leaders prepare for increased competition ahead of the 2027 elections.