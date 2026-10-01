Kindiki outlines Sh45bn road projects, healthcare upgrades in Nyeri

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has highlighted a series of government development projects in Nyeri County, including road construction, healthcare upgrades, agricultural support, electricity connections and fresh produce markets.

Addressing residents of Tetu Constituency in Ihururu on Thursday, October 1, Kindiki said the projects were part of a wider government programme aimed at improving infrastructure and supporting economic activity across the county.

He said the government was implementing plans to tarmac 775 kilometres of roads in Nyeri at a cost of Sh45 billion.

“Road construction to tarmac 775 kilometres of road at a cost of 45 billion shillings is underway,” Kindiki said.

The programme covers all six constituencies in the county and includes roads currently under construction in areas such as Tetu and Mathira.

The Deputy President's latest inspection came days after he toured other parts of Nyeri to monitor road projects, including the Mau Mau Lot 3 roads and the Gatiki-Gathugu-Mung’etho route. The government has linked the road programme to improved movement of people and goods, trade and employment in the construction sector.

Kindiki also cited interventions in agriculture, including subsidised fertiliser, cheaper certified maize seed, reduced prices for sexed semen and continued provision of milk coolers.

He said the measures were supporting farmers alongside improved earnings from coffee, which he said had tripled over the past three years.

National data show the coffee sector has also recorded growth.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics reported that coffee production increased from 49,500 tonnes in the 2023/24 cropping season to 51,400 tonnes in 2024/25, an increase of about 3.8 per cent. The wider agriculture sector expanded by 2.8 per cent in 2025.

On healthcare, the DP maintained that Nyeri was among the leading counties in registration under the Social Health Authority (SHA), although the latest national KNBS data shows the highest overall registration numbers were concentrated in large counties, with Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Mombasa and Kakamega recording the largest memberships at the end of 2025.

Kindiki said the government was upgrading Mwai Kibaki Level 6 Hospital and Nyeri Provincial General Hospital, a Level 5 facility, at a cost of Sh1 billion each.

The projects are expected to expand the county's capacity to provide specialised and referral healthcare services.

Electricity access is also being expanded, with Sh650 million allocated to connect an additional 12,000 households across Nyeri. Kindiki maintained that 2,000 of the new connections would be in Tetu at a cost of Sh89 million. The government says 32,000 homes in the county have already benefited from last-mile electricity connections.

Kindiki further highlighted the construction of the Ihururu Fresh Produce Market as part of Sh17 billion worth of markets, affordable housing and student hostel projects being implemented across Nyeri.

He maintained that another Sh5 billion worth of similar projects were at the planning or procurement stage.

The Deputy President said the projects reflected the government's approach of implementing development across multiple sectors.

“We are witnessing the transformation of Kenya, step by step, project by project,” he said.

Kindiki was accompanied by Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, Nyeri Town MP Dancun Mathenge, Members of the County Assembly and other local leaders.