Kindiki gives one-year deadline for completion of Mau Mau roads

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has given a one-year timeline for the completion of ongoing Mau Mau road projects in the Mt Kenya region, saying the works will improve transport links and help farmers get their produce to markets.

Kindiki said most of the roads were already about 65 per cent complete and that funding was in place to allow contractors to finish the remaining works within the period.

“Most of the roads are at 65 percent completion. The remaining sections are going to be completed in the next one year under this administration,” Kindiki said.

He spoke on Thursday while inspecting government projects in Nyeri County, including sections of the Mau Mau roads in Tetu Constituency.

The Deputy President said completing the roads would make it easier to move agricultural produce, particularly tea, coffee and milk, while improving access to markets.

“The roads will improve accessibility for trade and support the transportation of cash crops such as tea, coffee and milk helping farmers to easily get access to markets on time,” he said.

Among the roads he inspected were Ihururu Junction-Kanjora-Dedan Kimathi University-Maigayuini and Ihururu Junction-Njoguini-Kahigaini.

The government is working to complete 133 kilometres of Mau Mau roads in Tetu, which Kindiki said was the highest number of such roads among constituencies in the area.

He linked the concentration of the projects in Tetu to the area’s connection with freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi.

“Tetu is one of the constituencies in this part of Mount Kenya with the highest number of kilometres of Mau Mau Roads. This is because Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi wa Waciuri was a son of this place,” he said.

Across Nyeri County, the government is constructing 775 kilometres of roads at a cost of Sh45 billion under a nationwide infrastructure programme.

During the inspection tour, Kindiki also visited Ruring’u Stadium, Nyeri Modern Market and other ongoing projects.

The Kwa Power-Muruguru Girls-Kengen Road has been allocated Sh163 million, while Sh800 million has been set aside for the revival of Ruring’u Stadium.

At Blue Valley Estate, construction is underway on two phases of affordable housing. Phase One consists of 361 units at a cost of Sh877 million, while Phase Two has 468 units and is costing Sh1.5 billion.

Kindiki urged contractors to meet agreed timelines and maintain the required standards as the government pushes ahead with the projects.

“This is the time to build Kenya afresh; kilometre by kilometre, inch by inch, until we make Kenya a modern country,” he said.

He also pledged continued focus on development while calling on leaders to avoid what he described as “retrogressive politics.”