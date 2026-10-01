Kindiki gives one-year deadline for completion of Mau Mau roads
The Deputy President said completing the roads would make it easier to move agricultural produce, particularly tea, coffee and milk, while improving access to markets.
The Deputy President said completing the roads would make it easier to move agricultural produce, particularly tea, coffee and milk, while improving access to markets.
The Deputy President said political competition should not be allowed to create divisions between communities in the region, including attempts to separate Mt Kenya into East and West.
Mukunji says the accusations are aimed at silencing him for speaking out on issues affecting residents, including alleged police brutality and the regulation of muguka farming.
The Deputy President said critics of the Kenya Kwanza administration should present their own development scorecards for Kenyans to compare with the government’s achievements.
Speaking at the National and County Government Co-ordinating Summit at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Kindiki said the Summit should focus on high level policy decisions while technical matters should be handled by the relevant sector forums.
The DP said the party, led by President William Ruto, does not discriminate on the basis of tribe, religion or region and is committed to delivering development to all parts of the country.
The Deputy President congratulated the cooperative's leadership and farmers for increasing milk production, saying their efforts had elevated Meru Central Dairy to the top position nationally.
The second-in-command said no one will be spared in the fight against goons, adding that anyone sponsoring them, whether in government or the opposition, will face the full force of the law.
The Deputy President emphasized that rangelands, wetlands and forests play a critical role in sustaining communities and economies, noting that their degradation directly affects food production, water resources and livelihoods.
The Deputy President noted that many teachers have stagnated in one job level for more than a decade, a gap the government now seeks to address through structured promotions and reforms in service delivery.
The DP said Kenya’s democracy allows citizens to speak freely and demand accountability, but warned that such freedoms must be exercised responsibly and without destroying livelihoods or public infrastructure.
In a communique after its 28th ordinary session, chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at his Karen residence, IBEC approved the Budget Review and Outlook Paper for the 2025/26 financial year and directed the National Treasury to submit it to Parliament.
Kindiki was robed in traditional Luo leadership regalia, presented with a ceremonial spear and shield, and invited to sit on the symbolic “seat of power” a revered cultural act that signifies authority.
Addressing residents at Gachie Primary School in Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County on Sunday during an Economic Empowerment Engagement, Kindiki outlined a series of interventions aimed at absorbing more young people into the workforce.
The two leaders have consistently engaged in worship with congregations across the country, using such platforms to deliver political messages and strengthen ties with communities at the grassroots.
He warned opposition leaders saying the government will rely on its development record, not political noise.
He quickly refuted claims about his stern remarks aimed at CS Geoffrey Ruku.
700 beneficiaries receiving a total of Sh70 million after more than a decade of waiting.