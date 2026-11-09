Kindiki defends Ruto's equal development plan, cites Sh16.5bn Taita Taveta roads

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the government’s development agenda, declaring that no region will be left behind as the administration moves to address historical inequalities in the distribution of national resources.

Kindiki said Kenya would not return to an era when certain communities and regions were sidelined in development, insisting that every part of the country was entitled to an equal share of government investment regardless of its political choices.

He said the principle of equal development, captured in the government’s Usawa ni Sawa vision, was central to President William Ruto’s re-election agenda and would guide the administration’s distribution of projects and resources.

“We are one nation, and no Kenyan is more important than another. No citizen has more rights than a citizen from another part of the country. That is why we say Usawa ni Sawa. We are all Kenyans, and we have one government which must serve every citizen without any form of discrimination,” the DP said.

The Deputy President spoke on Monday during a development tour of Taveta Constituency in Taita Taveta County, where he inspected ongoing infrastructure and education projects worth billions of shillings before addressing thousands of residents in Taveta town.

He maintained that political affiliations should not determine where public resources are directed, arguing that communities that previously received limited government investment must now benefit from increased development spending.

“This government will ensure every part of the country is developed without caring who they voted for. For many years, development was concentrated in some areas but this government has said this country must be equal. If development is ongoing in other parts, it must also happen in Taveta and everywhere else in the country. Because Usawa ni Sawa,” DP insisted.

Kindiki cited the need for balanced development across counties, saying government projects should be distributed fairly rather than concentrated in a few regions.

“Whenever development is undertaken in Nairobi, it must also be undertaken in Mombasa. When it happens in Kiambu, it must also happen in Taita Taveta. When development takes place in Garissa, it must also reach Kajiado. When it happens in Kisii, it must also take place in Kitui,” he emphasized.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki interacting with residents during a development tour of Taveta Constituency in Taita Taveta County on November 9, 2026 — DPCS

During the tour, he inspected the construction of the 580-bed Taveta Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) hostel, which is being built at a cost of Sh220 million.

He also visited Kimala Senior School, where construction works funded through the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) are valued at Sh93 million.

The DP said the administration was already implementing several projects in Taita Taveta, particularly in road infrastructure, electricity connectivity, markets and housing, as part of efforts to bridge development gaps.

Among the major investments is the 67-kilometre Taveta-Rombo-Njukini-Ilasit road, which links Taita Taveta and Kajiado counties and is nearing completion. The government has committed Sh9.4 billion to the project, which Kindiki said had remained unimplemented under previous administrations.

Other road projects include the first phase of the 15-kilometre Cess-Nghonji-Rekeke-Lake Jipe road, which has been awarded a Sh200 million contract. A second phase is expected to extend the road beyond Lake Jipe.

Construction is also ongoing on the Mto Mwagodi-Msau-Mwangae-Mbale-Wundanyi-Mgange road, which extends to Bura Junction, as well as the Maungu-Kasigau-Rukanga road in Voi Constituency.

Kindiki said the government had committed a total of Sh16.5 billion towards 243 kilometres of new roads in the county, with the projects currently at different stages of implementation.

Beyond roads, Taita Taveta is also benefiting from the construction of modern markets in Mwatunge, Maungu, Voi and Wundanyi. The government is planning two additional markets in Taveta and Njukini towns.

The county has also been allocated housing projects valued at Sh7.8 billion, covering affordable homes and hostels under the housing programme.

Kindiki said the administration would continue increasing investment in the county to address years of what he described as historical neglect, assuring residents that more projects would be included in future budgets.

“We have brought development and we will do more for the people here. Because of historical marginalization, going forward we will increase the development budget because we want to correct the historical marginalization against the people of Taita Taveta,” DP assured.

He also challenged opposition leaders to account for their development record, arguing that those who previously held government positions should demonstrate what they achieved before criticising the current administration.

“Those in the opposition have been in power before but they did not do anything for the people of Taita Taveta. They should be ready for a hard time ahead because we are ready to show what we have done here in Taita Taveta and everywhere in the country,” Prof. Kindiki added.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Taita Taveta Deputy Governor Christine Kilalo, Taveta MP John Bwire, Mwatate MP Peter Shake, Taita Taveta Woman Representative Haika Mizhigi, former Governor John Mruttu, former Woman Representative Joyce Lay and several MCAs, among other leaders.