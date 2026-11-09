Ruto puts opposition on notice over lack of 2027 development plan

President William Ruto has challenged his political rivals to convince Kenyans why they deserve to lead the country in 2027, demanding that they present practical solutions to the challenges facing citizens instead of relying on criticism of his administration.

The President said the next General Election should be a contest of development ideas, questioning what the opposition intended to offer on key issues such as road construction, employment, affordable education and agricultural reforms.

Speaking during an interdenominational church service at Nyamaiya Stadium in Nyamira County on Sunday, Ruto accused opposition leaders of making political statements without explaining how they would address the country's needs if given the opportunity to govern.

“They must tell us where we want to go as a nation. The other guys do not have a plan; they have no ideas about roads,” Ruto said.

He maintained that voters were looking for leaders who could demonstrate how their policies would improve living standards, particularly through better infrastructure and measures to reduce the cost of essential goods and services.

The President singled out agriculture as one of the sectors requiring attention, saying farmers needed cheaper fertiliser and protection from brokers who interfere with the marketing of their produce.

“Kenyans want roads for the cost of living to go down, education to be streamlined, they want the prices of fertiliser to come down and brokers eliminated in agriculture,” he said.

Ruto also cautioned Kenyans against supporting politicians he accused of making misleading promises, arguing that aspirants should be judged by their ability to explain how they would deliver jobs, improve farming and expand infrastructure.

“Do not entertain conmen. They must tell you what they will do for you, how agriculture will be improved, jobs created and infrastructure upgraded,” he said.

Turning to the political situation in the Gusii region, the Head of State questioned whether his opponents had a clear understanding of the development priorities of residents, accusing them of engaging in political exchanges without offering a convincing alternative.

He called for politics that promotes national cohesion, saying government resources and development projects should reach all parts of the country regardless of their political or geographical backgrounds.

“We do not want politics that brings division and hatred. There is no part of this country that is in Kenya by accident. We want every part of the country to be developed,” he said.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro threw his weight behind the President, saying political leaders should be judged by the proposals they bring forward and their ability to respond to the needs of their constituents.

Osoro observed that some parts of the country had already made progress in electricity connectivity and road construction, arguing that political competition should now focus on ideas that can take development further.

“In some places in Kenya, they no longer talk about electricity and roads. They have had them for long,” he said.

He also commended Ruto's Usawa ni Sawa initiative, saying it was important for development projects to reach communities across the country rather than being concentrated in particular regions.

“We want to thank you, the President, for Usawa ni Sawa, taking development everywhere. We want to compete on ideas, not tribes, and then the people will decide.”

Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi also expressed confidence in the government's development agenda, saying leaders from the region had examined its plans and understood the projects being pursued.

She said local residents would not be easily persuaded by political opponents seeking to discredit the administration's record.

However, Kisii Governor Simba Arati used the gathering to raise concerns over disparities in the distribution of development projects, saying some communities in his county were yet to benefit from basic infrastructure.

Arati argued that equitable development should be a priority, noting that while some parts of the country had received considerable investment, several areas in Kisii were still waiting for tarmac roads.

“There are some regions that have received a lot of development. Here in Kisii, there are some places where people have not seen tarmac,” he said.

He further insisted that all Kenyans contributed to national revenue and therefore deserved a fair share of development resources.

“We must have equity in Kenya; we all pay taxes. That is why we are insisting on Usawa ni Sawa.”

The interdenominational service was attended by several national and county government leaders, including Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo.

Other leaders who attended included North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko, Bonchari MP Charles Onchoke, Nyaribari Masaba MP Daniel Manduku, Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Donya, nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri and Nyaribari Chache MP Zeheer Jhanda.

Jhanda praised the administration's development record and urged residents to maintain their support for Ruto's agenda as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.