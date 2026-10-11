They have nothing new to tell us! Ruto takes aim at Uhuru allies

President William Ruto has accused retired President Uhuru Kenyatta of sponsoring opposition figures to undermine his administration, alleging his predecessor is unhappy with his record on equitable development.

Speaking at St Mark’s Catholic Church in Matunda, Likuyani on Sunday, Ruto defended his plans to distribute affordable housing, roads and industrial aggregation parks across the country, saying no region should be excluded from development because of its political or ethnic affiliation.

The President claimed Uhuru was uncomfortable with development projects reaching areas he said had been neglected during the former president’s time in office.

“There are people who are mad at me because I have said money and development should get to all parts of the country. I wonder why they are angry, yet we are all equal before the Constitution,” Ruto said.

He argued that government investments should benefit all communities, insisting that access to public resources should not depend on where people live or which political side they support.

“Affordable housing should also come here, roads too, industrial aggregation parks. Those who were not able to ensure fairness in development are mad at me for what I am doing to ensure we all have equal treatment,” he said.

Ruto further accused his political opponents of using proxies to attack his administration because they were unhappy with the distribution of development projects.

“They are seeing development happening in all other parts, and that is why they sponsor people to undermine me,” he said.

The President warned those he accused of orchestrating the opposition against his government that he would confront their efforts, arguing that they had little new to offer Kenyans.

“I want to tell the sponsor and his people, I will deal with them. They have nothing new they are telling us. We know them, their capacity, what they can do, what they can achieve,” Ruto said.

Ruto also criticised what he described as an outdated political culture built around hatred, tribalism and marginalisation, saying his administration was committed to bringing Kenyans together.

He maintained that a fair distribution of development resources would help bridge regional divisions and strengthen national unity.

The President also turned his attention to the 2027 General Election, vowing to reject political mobilisation based on ethnic differences.

“And in 2027, we will bring all Kenyans together and send that politics of hatred, tribalism and marginalisation away,” he said.

“We will be stronger together as a nation.”

Uhuru has remained a prominent figure in opposition coalition discussions as political leaders explore possible alliances ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with Ruto facing growing efforts to challenge his re-election bid.