Governor Godhana walks away from ODM, plots FPK comeback ahead of 2027

Tana River Governor Dhadho Godhana has announced plans to rebuild the Federal Party of Kenya (FPK) after leaving ODM, saying the Coast region needs a political party capable of advancing its interests as leaders prepare for the 2027 General Election.

Godhana made the announcement on Saturday, October 10, arguing that the region lacked a strong political platform through which residents could advance their priorities without depending on major national parties such as the Orange Democratic Movement.

The two-term governor said the absence of a regional political outfit could leave Coast residents exposed to exploitation and manipulation, making it necessary to establish an alternative that would give voters a clear political direction.

He said FPK would not limit its ambitions to the Coast region, announcing that the party intended to present candidates for every elective position in the 2027 elections, including the presidency.

“If you look at the conversation across the country, people are saying that there is a vacuum in the Coast because there is no party that speaks to the interest of the people.

“They needed somebody to give the people direction on which way to go,” Governor Godhana stated.

Godhana’s departure adds to the list of governors who have severed ties with ODM under the leadership of Oburu Oginga as political competition builds ahead of the next polls.

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai also left ODM, joining President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The planned revival of FPK signals Godhana’s intention to establish a political platform that can represent Coast interests while competing for elective positions beyond the region. His announcement places the party’s return among the emerging political developments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Elsewhere, Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has declared her intention to seek the county’s gubernatorial seat on a Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) ticket after leaving UDA, the ruling party.

Karanja said her decision was informed by the role her supporters played in electing her to the Senate, insisting that her political mandate came from the voters rather than the party that sponsored her.

She maintained that the people who elected her remained her political bosses and that her party leader was aware of the source of her authority.

“I know very well that you people are my employers. You are my bosses. Even if I went to the Senate, my party leader knows very well who employed me. It is you people who employed me,” she said.

The senator also appeared in green attire as she announced her intention to contest the Nakuru governorship on the DCP ticket, using her choice of clothing to signal her planned political realignment.

Godhana’s planned FPK revival, Lomorukai’s move to UDA and Karanja’s decision to pursue the Nakuru governorship through DCP reflect changes in political affiliations as leaders begin positioning themselves for the 2027 General Election