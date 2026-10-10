UHC workers plan fresh Nairobi protest as six-year gratuity dispute persists

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers are set to return to the streets of Nairobi on October 13, seeking payment of six years’ outstanding gratuities in a dispute that has persisted despite government pledges to address their employment concerns.

The planned demonstration is expected to bring together about 2,000 workers, who intend to petition government offices over the money they say remains unpaid. According to a notice dated September 29, 2026, and sent to the Nairobi Regional Police Commander, the protest will begin at 8.30 am.

The procession will start at Green Park Bus Terminus before moving to Afya House, the Public Service Commission (PSC) offices along Harambee Avenue and the National Treasury, where the workers plan to submit their grievances.

The organisers have formally notified the police of their intention to hold a peaceful demonstration, citing Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, which provides for the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions to public authorities.

“Pursuant to Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, this letter serves as a formal notification of our intention to conduct a picketing and peaceful demonstration scheduled for Tuesday, 13th of October 2026, commencing at 8:30 am,” the notice reads in part.

At the centre of the workers’ demands is the payment of gratuities covering six years, with the Ministry of Health expected to honour the provisions of Gazette Notice No. 8091 dated October 12, 2020.

The workers have also asked the police to ensure sufficient security throughout the march as they present their petition to the government agencies.

“The demonstration seeks to draw attention to, and petition on, the following key issue: That the Ministry of Health makes payment of all six years’ gratuities to all UHC staff in accordance with Gazette Notice No. 8091 dated 12th October 2020,” the notice states.

The dispute dates back to the recruitment of health workers under the UHC programme during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the affected staff seeking clarity on their employment terms and the settlement of their outstanding benefits.

In April 2025, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale promised to address the concerns raised by the workers, including the unpaid gratuities and the planned transition of eligible staff to permanent and pensionable employment.

The Ministry of Health later held discussions with health unions and the Council of Governors (CoG) in May 2025 to deliberate on the matter. Following the consultations, the ministry indicated that gratuity payments would be considered after the process of absorbing the workers had been completed.

However, the disagreement continued, leading to another protest at Afya House in July 2026. The workers said their contracts had expired without clear communication about their employment status, leaving them uncertain about their future in the health sector.

Some of those who took part in the protest also expressed concern over their salaries, access to medical cover and the challenges of meeting their families’ needs amid uncertainty about their jobs.

In August 2026, the government announced that Sh8.6 billion had been allocated to support the transition of 7,789 UHC workers to permanent and pensionable terms.

Despite the announcement, the latest protest notice shows that the outstanding gratuities remain unresolved, prompting the workers to plan another demonstration to press for action.

The October 13 march is expected to bring their concerns before the Ministry of Health, the Public Service Commission and the National Treasury, as they seek payment of their dues and a resolution to the prolonged dispute.