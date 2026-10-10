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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Universal Health Coverage

Kenya targets 50% local production of essential health products
Health and Wellness

Kenya targets 50% local production of essential health products

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the target is part of the Kenya Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy 2026–2030, which seeks to expand domestic production of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical devices while strengthening regulatory systems

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SHA offers more than 10,000 healthcare providers under expanded cover
Health and Wellness

SHA offers more than 10,000 healthcare providers under expanded cover

Speaking to Radio Generation on Wednesday, SHA Assistant Director for Registration and Compliance Dr Gilbert Osoro said the authority had more than 10,000 empanelled and contracted healthcare providers across the country, allowing members to access services through the expanded health financing system

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Ruto says national dialogue should focus on economy, not politics
News

Ruto says national dialogue should focus on economy, not politics

Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, the President said the Constitution already guarantees fundamental rights such as education, healthcare and housing, arguing that the country's focus should now be on implementing those rights through policies that improve livelihoods.

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Health Ministry to deepen partnership with NGOs under Taifa Care, Duale says
Health and Wellness

Health Ministry to deepen partnership with NGOs under Taifa Care, Duale says

Speaking during a consultative meeting with the Health NGOs Network (HENNET) on Tuesday, Duale said the government would strengthen coordination with non-state actors through structured partnerships aimed at aligning development interventions with national priorities while enhancing transparency, accountability and the delivery of health services across the country

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Ruto: Vision 2060 consultations not about 2027 polls
News

Ruto: Vision 2060 consultations not about 2027 polls

Speaking during a church service at ACK St Stephen's Chepkoilel in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday, the President dismissed criticism from opposition leaders over the proposed Vision 2060 framework, arguing that Kenya needs a new national development agenda to succeed Vision 2030 and reflect the realities of the 2010 Constitution.

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WHO wants countries to put self-care at centre of HIV, TB and STI response
Health and Wellness

WHO wants countries to put self-care at centre of HIV, TB and STI response

Ahead of the 26th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2026), scheduled for July 26–31 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the UN health agency said self-care approaches are becoming increasingly important in helping people prevent disease, maintain their health and manage illnesses with or without the support of a healthcare worker.

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