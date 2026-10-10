UHC workers plan fresh Nairobi protest as six-year gratuity dispute persists
The planned demonstration is expected to bring together about 2,000 workers, who intend to petition government offices over the money they say remains unpaid.
The planned demonstration is expected to bring together about 2,000 workers, who intend to petition government offices over the money they say remains unpaid.
The Health CS said public and county hospitals operating at levels two, three and four had already made the switch. Private and faith-based health facilities that have not completed the process are expected to do so before the deadline.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the target is part of the Kenya Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy 2026–2030, which seeks to expand domestic production of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical devices while strengthening regulatory systems
Dr Andrew Mulwa, head of the National Aids and STI Control Programme (Nascop), said the change would be important as Kenya works to maintain HIV services while relying more on government funding.
The “sponyo” name, drawn from the word “sponsor”, has been used by President William Ruto and his allies in reference to allegations that Uhuru is financing or supporting opposition political activities.
KUCO National Chairman Peterson Wachira said some county governments were frustrating the process through intimidation of striking clinical officers and delays in putting into effect an agreement that took eight years to negotiate before it was signed in February.
Senators raised concerns that the expiry of drugs could have consequences beyond the loss of public money, particularly where patients depend on government hospitals and health centres for treatment.
The survey would give beneficiaries an opportunity to report what is working well and highlight challenges they have encountered while using their SHA cover
Speaking to Radio Generation on Wednesday, SHA Assistant Director for Registration and Compliance Dr Gilbert Osoro said the authority had more than 10,000 empanelled and contracted healthcare providers across the country, allowing members to access services through the expanded health financing system
Addressing the Bomet County Assembly on Wednesday, the President also credited Bomet for taking an early lead in implementing the Community Health Promoters programme, which he said had strengthened the link between households and health services.
The Ministry of Health is working with the Department for Citizen Services through the National Registration Bureau and the Department for Correctional Services as part of the joint effort to register all inmates.
Under the deal signed between the pharmaceutical company and the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), some cancer medicines that have been costing patients up to Sh1 million for one treatment cycle will now be available for less than Sh50,000.
An estimated 813,300 adults in Kenya were living with diabetes in 2021, equal to about 3.1 per cent of the adult population.The number could be higher because more than half of people living with diabetes are believed to have not been diagnosed.
Data presented before the National Assembly Health Committee showed that 32,180,494 people had signed up for SHA by the end of July. The figure accounts for 67.7 per cent of the country’s population. However, only around five million registered members had made premium payments
luga said closer integration of HIV services with other essential health services would enable patients to receive more comprehensive care within the existing health system
The government said the hospital would strengthen the correctional system's capacity to provide timely treatment while reducing the need to refer patients to external facilities
Kindiki, who serves as UDA Deputy Party Leader, said the party had continued to attract new supporters because of the development programme it presented during the 2022 campaigns.
The achievements in registration, DP noted, are being consolidated through increased recruitment of doctors, nurses, lab technologists among other healthcare practitioners to meet the demands in various hospitals and health centres across the country.
Digital Health Agency (DHA) Chief Executive Officer Anthony Lenaiyara gave the figures during the National Health Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, where he defended the government’s spending on digital health and explained how technology is being used to manage SHA services.
Speaking at the Kenya Health Summit 2026 in Nairobi on Tuesday, Wetang’ula said Parliament had understood the need for reforms because MPs regularly encounter families struggling with hospital bills, negotiating for the release of patients and bodies from hospitals and mortuaries.
The CS attributed the improvement to the recapitalisation of KEMSA through a Sh10 billion credit facility, the strengthening of regional distribution centres and the digitisation of the supply chain.
The President challenged those seeking to unseat him to explain what they would do differently instead of using slogans such as “one term” and “must go”.
Speaking during the launch of the National Beyond 2030 Conversation on Wednesday, Kindiki said Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves had risen to $15.1 billion, the highest level in the country’s history, while inflation had moderated from 9.6 per cent to below six per cent.
The Principal Secretary said greater investment in research and locally driven innovation was necessary to strengthen Kenya’s health security and reduce reliance on solutions developed outside the country.
The Cabinet Secretary urged Kalonzo to join the Kenya Kwanza administration, arguing that the former Vice President had spent decades in elective politics and should allow a new generation of leaders to take charge.
Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, the President said the Constitution already guarantees fundamental rights such as education, healthcare and housing, arguing that the country's focus should now be on implementing those rights through policies that improve livelihoods.
Speaking during a consultative meeting with the Health NGOs Network (HENNET) on Tuesday, Duale said the government would strengthen coordination with non-state actors through structured partnerships aimed at aligning development interventions with national priorities while enhancing transparency, accountability and the delivery of health services across the country
Speaking during a church service at ACK St Stephen's Chepkoilel in Uasin Gishu County on Sunday, the President dismissed criticism from opposition leaders over the proposed Vision 2060 framework, arguing that Kenya needs a new national development agenda to succeed Vision 2030 and reflect the realities of the 2010 Constitution.
Ahead of the 26th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2026), scheduled for July 26–31 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the UN health agency said self-care approaches are becoming increasingly important in helping people prevent disease, maintain their health and manage illnesses with or without the support of a healthcare worker.
Speaking on Radio Generation, Wachira said the government has already allocated Sh8.9 billion for the absorption of UHC staff, alongside Sh116 million under the Global Fund, but the process remains stalled.