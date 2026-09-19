Ichung’wah challenges ‘Sponyo’ politics, tells rivals to sell policies

The political debate around the “sponyo” label took a fresh turn on Saturday when National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah challenged politicians with money and influence to use their resources to support farmers and ordinary Kenyans instead of financing political battles.

Ichung’wah said leaders should be judged by the policies and solutions they offer citizens, arguing that political sponsorship without a clear agenda would do little to improve the lives of Kenyans.

He spoke during the launch of the Kieni West Onion Farmers Cooperative, a day after former President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared to accept the “sponyo” tag at a funeral in Kiharu, Murang’a County, in a moment that amused mourners.

“Sisi sio ma-Sponyo. Na kama tungekuwa ma-Sponyo, tutakuwa Sponyo wa mkulima wa Mkenya na mwananchi wa kawaida,” Ichung’wah said.

“We cannot be sponsors of politicians who have no policies and direction.”

The “sponyo” name, drawn from the word “sponsor”, has been used by President William Ruto and his allies in reference to allegations that Uhuru is financing or supporting opposition political activities.

Ruto has repeatedly accused his predecessor of backing political opponents and efforts seeking to challenge his administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Rather than funding politicians, Ichung’wah said those with financial resources should direct their support towards farmers, who he said need practical assistance to improve their livelihoods.

“We should continue being sponsors of farmers. They get seeds, they get fertiliser, they get markets,” he said.

The Majority Leader also questioned the record of politicians who had previously been in positions of power, saying they should explain what they did to improve the lives of Kenyans instead of focusing on attacks against the current government.

“If you are a sponsor of politicians, and you had an opportunity to improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans… you had an opportunity to improve education for Kenyans, but you left it to deteriorate,” Ichung’wah said.

He accused the previous administration of falling short on some of the programmes it had promised Kenyans, citing Universal Health Coverage and the Big Four Agenda.

Ichung’wah then turned to the current administration's programmes, using the farmers’ gathering to highlight what he described as achievements under President Ruto.

He pointed to the replacement of the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) with the Social Health Authority (SHA), claiming that the new health scheme has enrolled about 32 million Kenyans, compared with about eight million under NHIF.

“SHA iko na watu milioni 32 million Kenyans are today enlisted under SHA,” he said.

On housing, Ichung’wah said the Affordable Housing Programme had grown beyond the projects initiated during the previous administration.

He said affordable housing projects are now being undertaken in Nyeri County and more than 280 constituencies across the country.

“What you failed to do is what is being done today,” he said.

Ichung’wah also asked political opponents to give the current administration room to implement its programmes, saying Kenyans should be allowed to benefit from initiatives aimed at addressing their needs.

“You do not need to support anybody, but please give those who have the temerity to do what matters to the people of Kenya time to do,” he said.

He accused unnamed politicians of relying on money and influence to push their political agendas instead of giving voters policies they can assess.

“At least give them policies to sell to wananchi on issues that affect them,” he said.

Ichung’wah returned to the needs of farmers, saying political leaders should put greater attention on ensuring they can obtain seeds and fertiliser and have reliable markets for their produce.