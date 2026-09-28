Kenya targets 50% local production of essential health products

Kenya is targeting local production of at least 50% of essential health products by 2030 as the government seeks to reduce dependence on imported medicines and strengthen pharmaceutical security.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the target is part of the Kenya Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy 2026–2030, which seeks to expand domestic production of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical devices while strengthening regulatory systems.

The strategy was launched in June 2026 as Kenya seeks to position itself as a regional manufacturing hub.

The World Health Organization says Kenya currently imports an estimated 70% to 80% of the pharmaceuticals it consumes, while local manufacturers produce about 20% of the medicines on the country's Essential Medicines List.

Duale spoke on Monday during the opening of the sixth PharmaReg AfriSummit 2026, held under the theme “Building the Bridge of Health.”

The five-day summit, convened by the Ministry of Health under the patronage of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, has brought together more than 450 healthcare professionals, regulators, pharmaceutical industry players and development partners from Africa and beyond.

Duale said Africa's dependence on imported medical products exposes countries to disruptions in global supply chains.

“Africa imports more than 70 per cent of the health products it consumes, underscoring the need to strengthen local production and reduce supply vulnerabilities.”

WHO estimates that African countries import between 70% and 100% of finished pharmaceutical products, while the continent imports about 99% of vaccines and between 90% and 100% of medical devices and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Kenya's new strategy seeks to address the gap by expanding production capacity and creating stronger markets for locally manufactured health products.

“Kenya is responding through the 2026–2030 Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy, which targets local production of at least 50 per cent of essential health products. Thirteen new pharmaceutical companies have also commenced operations, with some producing for export.”

According to WHO, Kenya already has more than 37 licensed pharmaceutical manufacturers producing 694 medicine formulations.

The country is also the third-largest pharmaceutical exporter in Africa and the largest supplier within the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa. Pharmaceutical exports increased from Sh12.2 billion in 2022 to Sh19.9 billion in 2024.

The government is simultaneously strengthening regulation, surveillance and traceability as it seeks to achieve WHO Maturity Level 3 for its regulatory system.

“We are simultaneously strengthening regulation, surveillance and traceability as we work towards WHO Maturity Level 3.”

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has removed more than 2,200 substandard, falsified and non-compliant products from the market, according to Duale.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has removed more than 2,200 substandard, falsified and non-compliant products from the market, while the National Track and Trace System is improving product visibility and security across the supply chain.”

The Ministry of Health began rolling out the National Track and Trace System in July 2026 alongside other digital platforms aimed at improving supply-chain visibility and addressing substandard medical products.

The CS maintained that regulatory cooperation across Africa would also be critical to improving access to quality-assured medicines.

“At the continental level, the African Medicines Agency and greater regulatory harmonisation will help reduce duplication, improve efficiency and expand access to quality-assured medicines.”

Kenya has also been pursuing partnerships in vaccine research, biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing, including collaboration aimed at technology transfer and development of local production capacity.

Duale said partnerships would remain central to strengthening health systems and achieving Universal Health Coverage.

“Through BETA and in line with SDG 17, Kenya continues to deepen partnerships with governments, regulators, industry and development partners to build stronger and more resilient health systems across Africa.”

The summit was attended by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga, AfriSummit Chairperson Dr Mona Moussli, Haleon General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa Himanshu Raj, Pharmacy and Poisons Board Chairperson Dr John Munyu, PPB Chief Executive Officer Dr Ahmed Mohamed and KEMSA Chief Executive Officer Dr Waqo Ejersa, among other delegates.

The meeting is expected to focus on pharmaceutical regulation, local manufacturing and regulatory collaboration as African countries seek to strengthen health security and advance Universal Health Coverage.