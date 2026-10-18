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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

World Health Organization

Kenya targets 50% local production of essential health products
Health and Wellness

Kenya targets 50% local production of essential health products

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the target is part of the Kenya Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy 2026–2030, which seeks to expand domestic production of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical devices while strengthening regulatory systems

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Merishaw School Head calls for greater focus on boys' mental health
Education and Career

Merishaw School Head calls for greater focus on boys' mental health

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Karua said society has imposed rigid expectations of masculinity on boys from an early age while failing to provide the guidance and emotional support needed to help them navigate adolescence and develop into well-rounded adults

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