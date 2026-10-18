Ranking: Africa's Top Tobacco-Consuming Countries
A World Health Organization (WHO) ranking highlights Africa’s leading tobacco-consuming countries, with South Africa, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo among the countries featured.
A World Health Organization (WHO) ranking highlights Africa’s leading tobacco-consuming countries, with South Africa, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo among the countries featured.
WHO wants countries to reduce dependence on long-term institutional care and invest more in community services that enable people to receive treatment without being separated from their families and daily lives.
WHO Director General warned that funding shortages were already forcing some countries to reduce healthcare services, scale back programmes and close facilities, with potentially devastating consequences for vulnerable populations
Dr Martins Chibueze, WHO Kenya’s Head of Health Emergencies, pointed to contact tracing and continued monitoring as key measures in identifying potential infections and limiting the risk of further transmission.
The warning comes amid public discussions about the safety of gatherings and concerns over the Ebola outbreak. KMA said Kenyans should remain vigilant without creating unnecessary fear or discriminating against individuals based on their travel history or suspected exposure.
The World Health Organization (WHO), in an update issued on October 8, reported 33 new cases in Ituri and 30 in North Kivu during the latest 24-hour reporting period.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday, October 6, that the agency was closely following the situation and would check any travel or trade measures imposed in response to the outbreak
The society has advised pharmacists to maintain a high index of suspicion among patients presenting with fever or a history of fever, marked weakness or fatigue, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or other concerning symptoms
Tedros has been a highly visible and sometimes polarising leader during his tenure. The person chosen in May 2027 will inherit both his record and the unresolved challenges that remain on the WHO's agenda.
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the target is part of the Kenya Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy 2026–2030, which seeks to expand domestic production of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical devices while strengthening regulatory systems
The facility, proposed by US-based Satarem America Inc., would start with the ability to treat between 60 and 80 tonnes daily before increasing its capacity to 100 tonnes. The
WHO said the latest strike occurred early Thursday in the Kyiv region, destroying one of its main storage facilities holding medical supplies meant for people living in frontline and hard-to-reach areas.
The warning, highlights the unequal burden of air pollution as governments work towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to create a healthier, more sustainable world by 2030
The vaccine is being sent to the country at a time when health officials are dealing with an outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a strain for which there is currently no approved vaccine.
According to the World Health Organization,20,000 of the 70,000 doses will be used in a Phase 3 clinical trial to assess whether Ervebo can protect against Bundibugyo virus disease. The remaining 50,000 doses will be administered to frontline workers.
In a statement on August 1,2026, the UN health agency said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, has intensified significantly over the past two months, spreading from a single health zone in Ituri Province to five provinces and affecting 49 health zones.
The audit found that Kenya recorded vaccine wastage rates that were well above the level accepted by the World Health Organisation (WHO). BCG had the highest wastage at 75 per cent, followed by the measles-rubella vaccine at 57 per cent and the yellow fever vaccine at 51 per cent.
Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Friday, Karua said society has imposed rigid expectations of masculinity on boys from an early age while failing to provide the guidance and emotional support needed to help them navigate adolescence and develop into well-rounded adults
Figures from the National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI Kenya) show that about 45,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year, while close to 30,000 lose their lives to the disease.
The latest estimates released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef show childhood vaccination coverage in Kenya has declined since reaching its highest levels in 2021, with repeated shortages disrupting immunisation services over the past five years.
According to WHO data compiled from Congolese health authorities, 285 people have recovered from the disease, while another 304 suspected infections are still being investigated.
According to Duale, the exercise exposed the extent of a problem that has quietly placed many patients at risk of using medicines that are poorly manufactured, contain incorrect ingredients or fail to provide the expected treatment.
The committee will oversee implementation of the National Action Plan while strengthening regulation, enforcement, and collaboration among government agencies to safeguard the country's pharmaceutical supply chain
The Jordanian civil defence said Klieber received first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital. According to Venezuelan Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, the boy was admitted to a medical facility in the capital, Caracas, and his vital signs were reported to be stable.
Speaking at the 46th Annual Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya Conference in Mombasa, Duale said the government had made the achievement of WHO Maturity Level 3 (ML3) recognition a key priority and had already carried out major reforms to address gaps that have held the country back.
The World Health Organization confirmed that shipments of the experimental treatment, alongside other candidate therapies, are already being sent as preparations for trials advance in Congo and nearby countries. Health teams are working to enrol patients at selected treatment centres under coordinated study plans.
The funding was announced during the ongoing G7 Summit in France, where President William Ruto is among heads of state attending discussions on global security and health threats.
DR Congo’s Health Ministry says 71 new Ebola cases were confirmed within 24 hours, raising the total to 452. Most new cases are in Ituri and North Kivu, amid ongoing insecurity and weak health systems.
In a statement issued on Thursday, he said Kenyans should not be treated as passive participants in decisions affecting their welfare, stressing that public participation and access to information were constitutional rights that must be upheld in all health-related matters.
The meeting will focus on eye health, innovation, and artificial intelligence, as health stakeholders explore solutions to prevent avoidable blindness and improve access to quality eye care services across the region