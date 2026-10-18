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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Nelson Wahome

Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World
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Top 12 Highest-paid Musicians In The World

Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.

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Deadly Viruses: 10 With Highest Fatality Rates
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Deadly Viruses: 10 With Highest Fatality Rates

Viruses differ in how deadly they can be. This article ranks 10 viruses by the highest reported fatality rates once symptoms develop, and highlights key context on what “fatality rate” means and why it can vary.

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Who is Kithure Kindiki?
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Who is Kithure Kindiki?

Born in 1972 in Tharaka Nithi, Kindiki is a lawyer and former University of Nairobi lecturer who served as Tharaka Nithi Senator and Senate Majority Leader

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What To Know About Katiba Day
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What To Know About Katiba Day

he day commemorates the historic adoption of the Constitution on August 27, 2010, which introduced devolution, strengthened human rights and placed citizens at the centre of governance.

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Who Is Emmanuel Nchimbi, Tanzania’s resigned VP?
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Who Is Emmanuel Nchimbi, Tanzania’s resigned VP?

Nchimbi, President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s deputy since November 2025, said he had formally informed her of his decision.His resignation takes effect on September 4, ending a political career spanning more than three decades.

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WAFCON 2026 Individual Award Winners
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WAFCON 2026 Individual Award Winners

After the conclusion of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the individual awards have been announced, recognising standout performers throughout the tournament

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History’s Biggest Oil Supply Shocks
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History’s Biggest Oil Supply Shocks

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused the largest disruption to global oil supplies in modern history, surpassing previous major shocks linked to wars and political upheaval

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Meet Africa’s Ten Wealthiest Billionaires
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Meet Africa’s Ten Wealthiest Billionaires

Africa’s wealthiest business leaders have built vast fortunes across industries including manufacturing, retail, mining, and finance, with Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote leading the pack at an estimated $28.5 billion

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Revealing Biggest AI Risks
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Revealing Biggest AI Risks

A 2025 McKinsey survey highlights the key risks organizations say they are grappling with as AI becomes more deeply integrated into business and society

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2026 FIFA World Cup Awards
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2026 FIFA World Cup Awards

FIFA also honoured standout players and teams with individual awards recognising exceptional performances throughout the tournament.

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How Much Kenya Loses to Corruption
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How Much Kenya Loses to Corruption

Kenya lost Sh2.45 billion to corruption during the 2024/25 financial year, marking the highest amount recorded in the past five years, a new Public Service Commission report shows

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