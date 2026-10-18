Nelson Wahome

Kenyan Judiciary Caseflow Monitor
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
Cases resolved increased from 370,488 to 409,664 over the same period, according to the KIPPRA Policy Monitor.
A World Health Organization (WHO) ranking highlights Africa’s leading tobacco-consuming countries, with South Africa, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo among the countries featured.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 2.4 million women were diagnosed worldwide in 2024, with about 694,000 deaths recorded.
The laureates from 2019 to 2026 include Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed Ali, the World Food Programme, and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.
The findings offer a glimpse into how the platform’s reach differs across regions, with Kenya also featuring in the rankings.
Forbes’ 2026 ranking highlights the world’s highest-paid musicians, with global stars including The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, and Shakira featuring on the list.
The figures were contained in a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement dated October 8, 2026.
The virus was first detected on May 5, 2025, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and was confirmed as the Bundibugyo strain on May 15.
Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority shows that the deaths involved different categories of road users, including pedestrians, motorcyclists, passengers and drivers.
Arable land in the world is unevenly distributed, with some countries having a larger share of their total land area suitable for crop production than others.
Other languages collectively make up 21 per cent, followed by German at 7 per cent and Russian at 6 per cent.
According to annual attendance data from The Art Newspaper, global museum visits surpassed 200 million
At the top of the global list is Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, which rises 828 metres above the ground, making it the tallest building in the world.
Viruses differ in how deadly they can be. This article ranks 10 viruses by the highest reported fatality rates once symptoms develop, and highlights key context on what “fatality rate” means and why it can vary.
A new international assessment has ranked countries by student reading performance, with Singapore leading the list. China and Taiwan are also among the higher-ranking nations.
António Guterres of Portugal will leave office on December 31 after two five-year terms.
PISA mathematics rankings place China at the top (612 on average), followed by Singapore, Macao, and Taiwan.
Papua New Guinea is home to more living languages than any other country, with more than 840 distinct languages spoken across its communities.
Global AI use is growing rapidly, with a new ranking highlighting the top 10 countries recording the highest visits to AI tool websites
Authorities are mapping flood-prone and other high-risk areas to support early warning, evacuation, and rescue operations
Born in 1972 in Tharaka Nithi, Kindiki is a lawyer and former University of Nairobi lecturer who served as Tharaka Nithi Senator and Senate Majority Leader
The index assessed 72 major cities based on exposure to floods, extreme heat and drought, as well as their infrastructure and ability to adapt
Two struck New York’s World Trade Center, another hit the Pentagon, while a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back
Egypt and Morocco follow, while Kenya ranks among the top five
The list features prominent names from politics, education, sports, arts, liberation, peacebuilding and other fields.
The ranking highlights the remarkable size and geographic diversity of Africa’s lakes, including some shared by multiple countries
Gachagua is expected to spend the first 10 days with his family before embarking on political and diaspora engagements across several US states.
he day commemorates the historic adoption of the Constitution on August 27, 2010, which introduced devolution, strengthened human rights and placed citizens at the centre of governance.
Nchimbi, President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s deputy since November 2025, said he had formally informed her of his decision.His resignation takes effect on September 4, ending a political career spanning more than three decades.
Kenya’s National Assembly has been led by several Speakers since independence, with the office changing hands across different political eras
The figures highlight the dominance of a few countries in the global tea industry
The Political Parties Fund has unveiled its allocations for the 2026/27 financial year, with UDA receiving Sh549.9 million and ODM Sh293.8 million
After the conclusion of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, the individual awards have been announced, recognising standout performers throughout the tournament
The nomination period will run from May 29 to June 11, 2027, with different dates set for different elective positions
The rallies have been spearheaded by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, and other leaders
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused the largest disruption to global oil supplies in modern history, surpassing previous major shocks linked to wars and political upheaval
The authority says it recorded a positive outcome during the month, surpassing its set revenue target
Africa’s wealthiest business leaders have built vast fortunes across industries including manufacturing, retail, mining, and finance, with Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote leading the pack at an estimated $28.5 billion
Government Spokesperson has played a key role in communicating government policies, programmes and official information to the public
Transportation has the highest cap at Sh16.13 billion, followed by advertising and media at Sh2.52 billion and election agents at Sh2.08 billion
Burkina Faso emerged as the epicentre of Africa's deadliest terrorist attacks in 2025, accounting for four of the continent's 10 most fatal incidents, according to the Global Terrorism Index 2026
A 2025 McKinsey survey highlights the key risks organizations say they are grappling with as AI becomes more deeply integrated into business and society
According to the March 2025 review, the Kikuyu community accounts for the biggest proportion of board members, with 422 appointments, representing 22.84 per cent of the total.
Teachers Service Commission Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei said the distribution was guided by public school numbers, learner enrolment, the expansion of junior schools and teacher shortages
The 2026/27 English Premier League season officially kicks off on August 21, 2026, with several clubs beginning the campaign under new managers
As Kenya works to address the teacher shortage, the Teachers Service Commission has deployed the highest number of newly recruited teachers to counties with the greatest staffing needs.
FIFA also honoured standout players and teams with individual awards recognising exceptional performances throughout the tournament.
Real Madrid leads the list with Sh173.0 billion, followed by FC Barcelona at Sh145.3 billion
Kenya lost Sh2.45 billion to corruption during the 2024/25 financial year, marking the highest amount recorded in the past five years, a new Public Service Commission report shows
As a result, many of the people and regions most affected by HIV remain largely unprotected, despite the drug being free