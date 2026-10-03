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World’s Most Visited Museums in 2025

According to annual attendance data from The Art Newspaper, global museum visits surpassed 200 million

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World’s Most Visited Museums in 2025

The Musée du Louvre in Paris was the world’s most visited museum in 2025, attracting more than 9 million visitors.

According to annual attendance data from The Art Newspaper, global museum visits surpassed 200 million, with the leading institutions including:

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