World’s Most Visited Museums in 2025
According to annual attendance data from The Art Newspaper, global museum visits surpassed 200 million
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The Musée du Louvre in Paris was the world’s most visited museum in 2025, attracting more than 9 million visitors.
According to annual attendance data from The Art Newspaper, global museum visits surpassed 200 million, with the leading institutions including:
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