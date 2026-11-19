Highest Forest Loss by Country
Brazil recorded the highest net forest loss between 2015 and 2025, losing approximately 2.94 million hectares, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.
Short read · 1 min read
Brazil recorded the highest net forest loss between 2015 and 2025, losing approximately 2.94 million hectares, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.
Angola followed with 510,000 hectares lost, ahead of Tanzania at 469,000 hectares. Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Mozambique also recorded significant losses.
Add Radio Generation as a preferred source on Google
More from InfographicsBrowse the section