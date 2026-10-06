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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Essy Wawira

What You Need To Know About Ebola Virus
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What You Need To Know About Ebola Virus

Ebola is a serious viral disease that can spread through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person. These fluids can include vomit, sweat, saliva and urine.

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Aliko Dangote: Know Africa’s Richest Man
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Aliko Dangote: Know Africa’s Richest Man

President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu on September 30, 2026, with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.

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2026 Technology Impact Ranking
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2026 Technology Impact Ranking

A new technology ranking highlights the expected impact of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, hydrogen and fuel cells, biotechnology, and the Internet of Things

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World's Top Automakers
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World's Top Automakers

The world's top automakers between 2020 and 2025 are ranked by the number of vehicles sold, with manufacturers from Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, the United States, and China featuring among the leading companies

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Global Fertility Rates by Region
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Global Fertility Rates by Region

Fertility rates continue to vary widely across the world, with Africa recording the highest rate at 4.0 children per woman and a population of 1.5 billion

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Kenya's 2027 Election: Key Dates
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Kenya's 2027 Election: Key Dates

The timelines were published in a Kenya Gazette Special Issue on August 20, 2026, alongside seven notices signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon

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Africa's mega dams ranked
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Africa's mega dams ranked

Africa’s largest hydroelectric power plants by generating capacity include nine major dams across eight countries, spanning North, Central, Southern, and West Africa, with the leading facility located in the Horn of Africa

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Top 10 countries with best healthcare systems
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Top 10 countries with best healthcare systems

Numbeo's 2026 Health Care Index ranks the world's best-performing healthcare systems, with Taiwan topping the list at 87, followed by South Korea at 83, the Netherlands at 82, and Japan at 80

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Where Tourists Outnumber Residents
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Where Tourists Outnumber Residents

Several countries and territories receive far more international tourists than they have residents, with some attracting multiple tourists per resident

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Teachers' New Pay Deal: Who gets What
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Teachers' New Pay Deal: Who gets What

The Teachers Service Commission has implemented new salary scales for teachers, effective July 1, 2026, under the second phase of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

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Missing/Lost Children Cases in Kenya
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Missing/Lost Children Cases in Kenya

Data from the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services paints a grim picture, revealing that 43,844 cases of missing or lost children were recorded in Kenya between 2021 and December 2025.

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Who Imports Most Arms in Africa?
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Who Imports Most Arms in Africa?

Morocco remained Africa's largest arms importer in 2025, recording 392 million in Trend Indicator Value (TIV), up sharply from 130 million in 2024, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

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African Countries Most At Risk of El Niño
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African Countries Most At Risk of El Niño

A new assessment by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) identifies several African countries as being most vulnerable to the impacts of El Niño

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World Cup 2026: What you need to know
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World Cup 2026: What you need to know

The world’s soccer organization is promising the 2026 World Cup to be “the biggest and most exciting edition of the tournament to date” with 104 matches across 16 different cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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