Essy Wawira

What You Need To Know About Ebola Virus
Ebola is a serious viral disease that can spread through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person. These fluids can include vomit, sweat, saliva and urine.
Ebola is a serious viral disease that can spread through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person. These fluids can include vomit, sweat, saliva and urine.
Kinshasa and Lagos follow, while Luanda and Dar es Salaam complete the top five.
Figures in the Mombasa Road Safety Report 2025 show that deaths climbed from 2021 through 2023 before dropping slightly in the following two years.
By 2050, several are projected to generate more than $3 trillion in annual GDP as Asian megacities climb the global rankings.
President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu on September 30, 2026, with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.
Ministry of Interior data shows that 121,870 youths were incarcerated between 2022 and 2026, including 11,824 linked to the three categories.
By December 2025, Kenya had 788,853 deposit accounts holding Sh500,000 or more
Elon Musk tops the list with 242 million followers.
At the top of the list is legendary filmmaker and producer Steven Spielberg, whose net worth is estimated at $7.1 billion
A new technology ranking highlights the expected impact of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, hydrogen and fuel cells, biotechnology, and the Internet of Things
Data from the UNHCR Economic Survey 2026 shows that the displaced population from Somalia increased from 288,648 in 2022 to 470,148 by May 31, 2026
Kenya is placed 31st globally, with 13 cases recorded. Below is a ranking of countries with the highest number of identified serial killers.
Ameir died on Monday, September 7, 2026, at about 8am at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, where he was receiving treatment for a heart condition.
The world's top automakers between 2020 and 2025 are ranked by the number of vehicles sold, with manufacturers from Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, the United States, and China featuring among the leading companies
Fertility rates continue to vary widely across the world, with Africa recording the highest rate at 4.0 children per woman and a population of 1.5 billion
At the same time, Caracas in Venezuela and Johannesburg in South Africa were ranked the most dangerous cities
More than half (54%) of the world’s forests are found in just five countries
Beyond music, Parton was admired for her philanthropy and ability to bring people together.
The latest figures rank the most popular tools based on their monthly visits.
From independence to today, they shaped Kenya’s political history
Other popular categories include financial services, food delivery, travel, gaming, business, and sports platforms
The timelines were published in a Kenya Gazette Special Issue on August 20, 2026, alongside seven notices signed by IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon
The 2026/27 English Premier League season kicks off tomorrow, August 21, 2026, with defending champions Arsenal hosting newly promoted Coventry City in the opening fixture at the Emirates Stadium
Africa’s largest hydroelectric power plants by generating capacity include nine major dams across eight countries, spanning North, Central, Southern, and West Africa, with the leading facility located in the Horn of Africa
Syria recording the lowest score globally at 35, followed by Venezuela at 40
Numbeo's 2026 Health Care Index ranks the world's best-performing healthcare systems, with Taiwan topping the list at 87, followed by South Korea at 83, the Netherlands at 82, and Japan at 80
Several countries and territories receive far more international tourists than they have residents, with some attracting multiple tourists per resident
Official figures dated July 25, 2026, show that 38 of the files were recommended for prosecution, while two were proposed for administrative or other action
The attack, later linked to al-Qaeda, happened alongside a similar blast in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Nvidia has emerged as the world’s most valuable technology company, topping the latest rankings by Statista released in July 2026
According to the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, 43,844 children were reported missing during the five-year period
The Teachers Service Commission has implemented new salary scales for teachers, effective July 1, 2026, under the second phase of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Data from the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services paints a grim picture, revealing that 43,844 cases of missing or lost children were recorded in Kenya between 2021 and December 2025.
A new risk assessment by the Kofi Annan Foundation ranks Nigeria as the democracy most at risk of election-related violence during the 2026–2027 period
Morocco remained Africa's largest arms importer in 2025, recording 392 million in Trend Indicator Value (TIV), up sharply from 130 million in 2024, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)
A new assessment by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) identifies several African countries as being most vulnerable to the impacts of El Niño
The FIFA World Cup and the Summer Games top the list with around 5 billion viewers each, followed by the Tour de France at 3.5 billion
The world’s soccer organization is promising the 2026 World Cup to be “the biggest and most exciting edition of the tournament to date” with 104 matches across 16 different cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.