Aliko Dangote: Know Africa’s Richest Man

Aliko Dangote’s planned entry into Kenya’s energy sector is the latest chapter in a business journey that began with a family rooted in trade and grew into one of Africa’s biggest industrial empires.

President William Ruto is expected to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed Sh2 trillion East African Refinery in Lamu on September 30, 2026, with Dangote among the high-profile guests expected at the event.

But who is Aliko Dangote?