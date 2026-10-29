Gachagua accuses Ruto of using equity slogan to mask uneven development

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of using his “Usawa ni Sawa” message to deflect criticism over uneven development and alleged disparities in public appointments.

His remarks follow Ruto’s shift from the “Hustler” campaign narrative that propelled him to power in 2022 to the new slogan, “Usawa ni Sawa, Mbele Pamoja” (Equality is Fair, Forward Together), which places equitable development and inclusion at the centre of his 2027 re-election message.

Speaking on KTN on Wednesday, Gachagua questioned the government’s commitment to equitable representation, citing police recruitment and deployment as examples of what he described as inconsistencies in the President’s messaging.

“To start with, Ruto cannot tell anybody about Usawa. He’s a con. He’s deceptive,” Gachagua said.

He claimed that 3,200 of the 5,000 police officers recruited in the latest intake were from the President’s community, while the remaining 1,800 came from other parts of the country. He also alleged that 70 per cent of officers commanding police stations in Nairobi were from the same community.

Gachagua said his party would compile statistics to challenge the government’s claims on equitable development and public service appointments.

“We are going to prepare a matrix of what development is taking place, what he has done in four years, and we’ll be able to tell the people of Kenya,” he said.

The former Deputy President also criticised the government over the proposed Dangote refinery investment in Lamu, questioning the terms of the agreement and the extent of public disclosure.

He said Kenyans needed to know whether public land involved in the investment would count as equity or be paid for, and how much it was worth.

“We are told there is a clause forcing Kenya to buy oil from Dangote. What if his prices are higher than the open market in the Middle East?” he asked.

Gachagua argued that the government should make the investment details public, saying citizens had a constitutional right to information about major projects involving national resources.

“If this deal is good for the country, why don’t you let the beneficiaries enjoy the benefit of knowing how good the deal is and what is there for them?” he said.

On opposition politics, Gachagua said he was focused on building unity among opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 General Election, dismissing internal party disagreements as distractions.

He said he had met Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and planned to engage other opposition leaders, including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, to develop a common strategy.

“We must continue. It’s their work to deal with small issues and nuisances,” he said, adding that his priority was “the unity of the opposition”.

Gachagua also called on Kenyans to remain peaceful during the election period, saying political leaders were not worth fighting for and urging voters to exercise their democratic rights.