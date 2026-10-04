Gachagua tells Ruto to stop attacking Uhuru over 2027 politics

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto to stop attacking retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying the former president will not be on the ballot in the 2027 General Election and should not be treated as a political competitor.

Speaking during a town hall community engagement in Marlborough, Massachusetts USA, on Saturday, Gachagua said Kenyatta had retired from active politics and dismissed claims that the former president was financing opposition activities against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We have told William Ruto, please stop attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta, and he has said he is not your competitor,” Gachagua said. “Uhuru Kenyatta will not be on the ballot. He is retired. Why are you bashing him?”

The former deputy president said he had never received money from Kenyatta and insisted that the opposition did not need his financial support to mount a political challenge against Ruto.

“He is saying Uhuru is sponsoring. I have never seen a single shilling from Uhuru Kenyatta,” Gachagua said.

He said Kenyatta could instead play the role of an elder if opposition leaders encounter disagreements as they negotiate a united political front ahead of the 2027 election.

“The only role I request Uhuru Kenyatta to play at the right time, as my older brother, as other kinsman, is that if we are having challenges when we are talking among ourselves, and we need an elder to guide us,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said the opposition would now focus on discussions aimed at agreeing on a single presidential candidate, a running mate and the roles other leaders would play in a possible new administration.

His remarks come amid continued criticism of Kenyatta by President Ruto and his allies, who have accused the retired president of sponsoring opposition leaders and political activities against the government.

President Ruto has repeatedly referred to Kenyatta as a political “sponsor” and accused him of undermining his administration.

In September, Ruto renewed his criticism of his predecessor, accusing him of sponsoring opposition politics and saying Kenyatta had remained involved in partisan politics despite leaving office.

Kenyatta has rejected the accusations and said he is not seeking any political position.

Speaking during the funeral of Mwalimu Jackson Karua, father of opposition leader Martha Karua, in Kirinyaga on Saturday, Kenyatta said he was content with the opportunity he had received to serve the country.

“Even if they insult me, call me ‘sponyo’, ‘drunkard’, or whatever else, I don’t mind. I am content, and I thank God for the opportunity he gave me to serve Kenya,” Kenyatta said.

The former president has also previously challenged the “sponsor” claims, saying political leaders should focus on convincing Kenyans through their policies and plans rather than attacking their rivals.