Dorcas Rigathi defends Gachagua against bullying claims, says his "boldness" is misunderstood

Former Second Lady Dorcas Rigathi has defended her husband, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, against accusations of bullying, describing him as a truthful, bold and loving man whose outspoken nature is often misunderstood.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday, Dorcas said Gachagua’s direct approach was driven by his determination to speak the truth and stand up for causes he believes in.

The former Second Lady, who has been married to Gachagua for 37 years, dismissed suggestions that his insistence on having things done his way amounted to bullying.

“I think the truth has its own way of expressing itself,” she said, arguing that pointing out areas where someone needs to improve should not be interpreted as intimidation.

Dorcas maintained that her husband's political approach was motivated by what he considers a just cause, describing his efforts as a struggle for liberation.

“What I understand they are doing is bringing liberation, and liberation is not child play. It is something that you need to work for, and you must work for it,” she said.

She acknowledged that Gachagua's outspoken nature could sometimes be misunderstood but insisted that it reflected commitment rather than a desire to intimidate others.

Dorcas also dismissed suggestions that her husband's public conduct had embarrassed her, saying she remained comfortable with him despite the criticism surrounding his political career.

She described him as a caring husband and father who had consistently remained available to her and their two sons, Keith and Kelvin, throughout their marriage.

“For the 37 years, I can tell you there is no one time I've ever called, he didn't return my call when he saw it. If he's in a meeting, he will do that. For his children, the same,” she said.

“He may look very hard out there, but inside he's the best man you can ever have. He's a teddy bear.”

The former Second Lady said she had served as her husband's helper and personal adviser over the years, adding that their relationship had remained strong despite the pressures of public life.

She further revealed that the couple meets their two adult sons every Monday to discuss family and business matters. The sons took over the family's businesses when their parents joined public office.

Dorcas said she had stood by Gachagua since his university politics days and continued supporting community initiatives targeting widows, people with disabilities and boys affected by drug and alcohol abuse.

She admitted that leaving the office of the Second Lady had reduced the scale of some of her programmes but maintained that she remained committed to helping vulnerable groups.

“Saving one is too many to lose, and therefore, even if I'm saving one or two, I'm still very happy doing it,” she said.

Asked whether Gachagua's public conduct sometimes worried her, Dorcas admitted that she occasionally feared he could get into trouble but said she preferred to pray for his protection.

“A little, but when you get into a person like him, his life, you just have to let him go and pray to God that whatever he does, he will have God's protection,” she said.

She also defended Gachagua over criticism of his conduct at public events, including an incident in which he ate roasted maize during a church service.

“I thought maize is meant to be eaten. The maize was there. He ate it and he finished it. What is the problem?” she posed, accusing critics of deliberately portraying her husband negatively.

The defence comes amid persistent criticism of Gachagua's leadership style, including accusations by President William Ruto that his former deputy harassed traders and businesspeople.

During a tour of the Gusii region on November 10, 2026, Ruto accused Gachagua of demanding money from traders and aspirants seeking political support.

“You have troubled traders and businesspeople. You have troubled candidates in your party. Everyone who comes to you must pay money,” Ruto said.

The President also questioned Gachagua's conduct, arguing that his alleged bad manners contributed to his impeachment in October 2024.

Gachagua was similarly accused of bullying and intimidating public officers in the impeachment motion presented before the National Assembly in October 2024.

The motion's sponsor, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, described the former Deputy President as a bully who had allegedly threatened, humiliated and intimidated public officials.

Despite the criticism, Dorcas maintained that she admired her husband's boldness and commitment, insisting that she had no reason to distance herself from him.

“I think I'm comfortable with him. I love this man, and whatever he does, I love. I just love him,” she said.