Wajackoyah: I can work with Ruto, Matiang’i or Gachagua

Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah has opened the door to working with President William Ruto, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i or former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua ahead of the 2027 General Election, but said any partnership must be based on agreed issues and direct discussions.

Speaking on K24 TV’s breakfast show on Thursday, Wajackoyah said his readiness to engage the three leaders should not be taken to mean he had abandoned his presidential ambitions or agreed to support any of them.

“Yes, I can work with Ruto; why not? He’s the president. I can work with Matiang’i; why not? I can work with Gachagua; why not? So long as we agree,” he said.

Wajackoyah made it clear that he still intends to contest the presidency and wants voters to decide who should lead the country when they go to the ballot.

“I’m running with him,(President William Ruto) and therefore I don’t see why I should support him. We shall be on the ballot. Let the Kenyans decide.”

His remarks come as political parties and leaders positioning themselves for the 2027 election continue to hold consultations over possible partnerships and coalition arrangements.

Wajackoyah, however, criticised what he termed political brokering, insisting that any discussions involving the Roots Party should be conducted directly with him.

He said he was not interested in being brought into an arrangement whose structure, goals or terms had not been discussed with him.

The Roots Party leader also expressed disappointment with Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, saying he had expected the former Vice President to contact him personally amid the ongoing political consultations.

“I thought Kalonzo was my friend,” Wajackoyah said, questioning why he would be expected to join a political arrangement without first being consulted on its structure or objectives.

“I thought he’d call me and say, ‘Prof, can you come? We have a seat?’ No,” he said.

Wajackoyah said his position in the current political discussions was also informed by his performance in the 2022 presidential election, where he finished third with 61,969 votes, representing 0.44 per cent of the valid votes cast.

He argued that his previous presidential bid gives him a basis to demand recognition in discussions involving opposition leaders.

“I ran for president. I was third, and now I’m number two. And if it was to be sequential, I would be the opposition leader. I would have an office. I would be respected. I would be given the respect I deserve,” he maintained.

Wajackoyah also questioned former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent remarks about the disputed outcome of the 2022 presidential election, saying evidence of alleged irregularities should have been presented immediately after the election.

The Roots Party leader said his willingness to cooperate with other political figures would depend on shared issues and policies, rather than an arrangement whose main purpose was opposing Ruto.

He pointed to his past relationship with the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he could have considered working with him had he remained alive.

“If Raila was still alive, probably I could have made a coalition with Raila,” he said.

Wajackoyah said he would, for now, retain his independent political position while remaining open to discussions with other leaders ahead of the 2027 election.