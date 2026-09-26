Gachagua: Winning power will not be enough without creating jobs

Winning political power will not be enough to secure the future of Kenya’s next government, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned, saying failure to create jobs could see an incoming administration pushed out within two years.

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader said the unemployment crisis, particularly among young people, remains a major challenge that any government taking charge of the country will have to confront.

Speaking in Dallas on Friday, September 26, 2026, Gachagua said the political changes being sought by the United Opposition would not solve the country’s problems unless they were followed by clear action to create jobs.

He argued that Kenya could enter a cycle where presidents serve only one term if governments fail to respond to unemployment and other concerns affecting young people.

“If we don’t take care of this unemployment thing that we are talking about here, if we don’t create jobs within two years after taking over, that thing will be back. If we don’t take care, our country can become a wanton thing,” he said.

Gachagua said Kenya should turn to the tourism sector as part of efforts to deal with the shortage of jobs.

He said tourism has the potential to create more than six million jobs and described the sector as a “low-hanging fruit” that could help address unemployment, especially among young people.

According to Gachagua, Kenya must do more to promote its tourism attractions and facilities in other countries so that more people become aware of what the country has to offer.

He proposed assigning a tourism officer to every Kenyan diplomatic mission abroad to focus on promoting the country's attractions and facilities.

The former Deputy President's proposal comes after Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro also pointed to tourism as a possible answer to the country's unemployment problem.

Nyoro recently argued that the sector could help reduce unemployment and create more than three million jobs every year if its full potential is used.

Gachagua's comments come as President William Ruto's administration continues to point to measures it says have helped create employment opportunities.

Ruto has said more than one million young people have secured jobs through the Affordable Housing Programme.

The President has also said the establishment of Junior Secondary Schools has led to the employment of more than 100,000 teachers.

According to Ruto, these measures form part of his government's response to the unemployment challenge facing the country.