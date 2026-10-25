Ruto defends Usawa ni Sawa agenda, pledges Sh5bn for Kitui Road

President William Ruto has defended his Usawa Ni Sawa agenda, promising increased investment in roads, electricity, housing, markets and education in Ukambani while challenging opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka over the region’s development record.

Speaking during a development tour of Kitui County on Sunday, Ruto said his administration was committed to ensuring every region received a fair share of public investment, regardless of its political affiliations.

The slogan, meaning “equality is fair”, has become a central message in Ruto’s political pitch ahead of the 2027 General Election. It frames his government’s development agenda around equitable distribution of projects and opportunities, while seeking support in regions traditionally associated with opposition politics.

Ruto’s four-day tour of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties includes road projects, affordable housing, electricity connections, water infrastructure and other public investments.

The visit comes as his administration seeks to demonstrate its development record in Ukambani, a region where residents have repeatedly raised concerns about infrastructure and access to essential services.

At Enziu Bridge in Mwingi, the President promised to complete construction by December 10, saying he would personally return to open the facility before Christmas.

President William Ruto, accompanied by other government leaders, arrives at the Africa Inland Church (AIC) Kasina in Mwingi Constituency, Kitui County on October 25, 2026 — PCS

He said the crossing had caused suffering among residents and pledged to end the dangers associated with travelling through the river.

In December 2021, a tragedy occurred in which a bus carrying Catholic church choir members was swept away while crossing the flooded River Enziu. Thirty-two people died and 12 survived. The disaster renewed calls for a permanent bridge after years of concerns about the safety of crossing the seasonal river.

The Head of State also said the government had committed to building 30 kilometres of road in the area, with 25 kilometres completed and five kilometres remaining.

The President further announced a Sh5 billion allocation for a 55-kilometre road linking Kandwia to Kyuso and Tseikuru, with plans to extend it to Usueni later.

The President also questioned why key roads in the region remained incomplete during Kalonzo Musyoka's tenure as Vice-President, using the infrastructure issue to challenge the opposition leader’s development record.

“Kalonzo Musyoka was Vice-President. How is it that when someone was Vice-President, the road to Tsekuru was still not built?” Ruto said.

He urged residents to judge leaders by their development commitments, arguing that roads, housing, electricity, and student hostels are essential investments, not projects to be dismissed as insignificant.

The criticism came as Ruto sought to position his administration as an alternative development partner for Ukambani, where Kalonzo and his Wiper party have maintained a strong political presence.

Ruto maintained that the government had allocated Sh2.5 billion to connect 23,300 households to electricity across Kitui County. He also announced Sh50 million for connections expected to benefit about 400 households in Mwingi, saying beneficiaries would not pay connection charges.

On trade infrastructure, he cited a Sh250 million market project in Mwingi Central and said 17 markets were planned across Kitui County. He also outlined plans for 4,000 housing units and student hostels with capacity for 6,000 learners.

The projects form part of a wider regional programme involving affordable housing and market construction, which the government says will expand economic opportunities, improve trading conditions and create jobs.

In education, Ruto said his administration had recruited 100,000 teachers over three years and planned to employ another 20,000 before December. He also pledged that, from January, students in universities, Kenya Medical Training Colleges and technical and vocational institutions would not be sent home because of unpaid fees, with the government expected to make the necessary funding arrangements.

On healthcare, he said 551,000 Kitui residents had registered under the Social Health Authority.

Ruto identified water access as another priority, citing plans for the High Grand Falls and Yatta dams to support domestic consumption, livestock and irrigation.

He said the National Infrastructure Fund had secured Sh300 billion to support major infrastructure projects, including dams intended to address persistent water shortages.