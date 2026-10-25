Ruto and his CSs make fresh appointments to state agencies

The State has announced fresh appointments and reappointments to several public institutions, with President William Ruto and Cabinet Secretaries making changes to the leadership of agencies responsible for mining, legal education, social protection, wildlife conservation, regional development and education management.

The appointments were published in the Kenya Gazette on Friday, October 23, 2026, and include new three-year terms.

Ruto reappointed Kutiti Olesambu as non-executive chairperson of the Mineral Rights Board for a further three years, effective October 23.

The board advises the government on mineral rights, including the granting, renewal, suspension and revocation of mineral rights agreements. Its work is central to regulating mining activities and guiding decisions on the exploitation of the country's mineral resources.

The President also reappointed Professor Collins Odote Oloo as non-executive chairperson of the Council of Legal Education for another three-year term, beginning October 23.

The council regulates legal education and training in Kenya, including standards for institutions and professional training. Its responsibilities include quality assurance and oversight of programmes that prepare candidates for entry into the legal profession.

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua appointed Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Kenneth Odire and Richard Mativu Musau as members of the National Board for Social Protection for three years, effective October 23.

The board supports the coordination and implementation of social protection programmes, including initiatives intended to assist vulnerable individuals and households.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano reappointed Francis Nkoitoi and Dr Albert Long'ora to the board of the Wildlife Research and Training Institute for three years.

Nkoitoi's term took effect on October 23, while Long'ora's renewed appointment is scheduled to begin on November 2, 2026.

The institute supports wildlife research, training, and the development of expertise in conservation and wildlife management.

Meanwhile, the East African Community, ASALs and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary Beatrice Askul reappointed Judith Nkomoni Kirorei, Pacha Amos Ntaika and Agnes Sempeyo Nairowua as members of the Ewaso Ng'iro South River Basin Development Authority for one year, effective October 23.

The authority coordinates development initiatives within its river basin, including water-related activities and regional development.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba appointed Alexander Flemings Losikiria to the council of the Kenya Education Management Institute for three years, effective October 23.

The institute supports capacity development and training for education managers and administrators.

Ogamba also appointed a 52-member task team chaired by Professor Peter Mulwa Mbithi to investigate recurring school unrest and recommend measures to improve learner safety and discipline. The team has 90 days to review previous investigations, assess the causes of the disturbances and propose reforms.

The appointments cover institutions with different statutory responsibilities and terms of service, ranging from one to three years.

The officials are expected to discharge their respective mandates within the legal frameworks governing the institutions, including oversight of mineral rights, professional training, social protection, conservation and regional development.