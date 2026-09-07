State postpones NYOTA rollout event in Athi River
Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua confirmed that the event scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the NITA Athi River Centre has been postponed until further notice.
Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua confirmed that the event scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at the NITA Athi River Centre has been postponed until further notice.
Government Spokesperson has played a key role in communicating government policies, programmes and official information to the public
Speaking before the Senate on Wednesday, Mutua said his ministry is ready to begin a nationwide inspection exercise targeting buildings that do not have the facilities required to accommodate persons with disabilities.
MCC added that its decision was grounded in constitutional rights, pointing to Article 38 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, which guarantees freedom of political association and participation in democratic processes.
The Labour Cabinet Secretary explained that the revised wage structures will create new minimum wage rates across different sectors while also guiding employers in the private sector as they review salaries under their human resource policies.
Labour CS Alfred Mutua said Kenya is seeing clear progress at Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, citing over 6.2 million jobs, fewer strikes, digital and housing programmes, and NSSF pension payments within seven days.
The proposed rules, developed under the Social Protection Act No.12 of 2025, are expected to streamline how support is planned, delivered and monitored, while ensuring fairness and accountability in reaching vulnerable groups.
The CS said the plan, which affects Chemelil, Muhoroni, and Miwani Sugar Companies in Kisumu County, has been designed to protect jobs and livelihoods while bringing efficiency to a sector that has long been crippled.
This programme comes after months of scrutiny over allegations that some recruitment agencies exploited job seekers. In April 2025, the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, chaired by Kajiado Senator Lenku Seki, launched an investigation into claims that NEA-accredited agencies defrauded over 300 Kenyans.
The move comes amid growing concern over delayed pension payments for retired Kenya Railways workers and former Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) staff
The Ministry of Labour says it has received dozens of formal reports from citizens who claim they were misled or defrauded by unregistered labor agents promising overseas job opportunities.
Mutua challenged Kalonzo’s decision-making, implying that the seasoned politician was "playing small" by aligning himself with leaders he labeled as unpopular and ineffective.
Mutua gave the order following a recruitment event in Mombasa County on May 28, where it was discovered that scammers had been selling photocopied government youth fund forms for Sh50 each to unsuspecting applicants.
Most of the flagged agencies are said to be operating illegally.
He also confirmed that Kenyans are still travelling abroad for the available positions, though the placement has been happening in stages.
CS Mutua distanced his ministry from claims of exploitation and fraud linked to the controversial ‘Kazi Majuu’ program.
CS Mutua shared that his office has received numerous reports of harassment and emphasized that this unethical behavior must come to an end.
Godfrey Githae, a carpenter from Nyeri, was among those who paid Sh55,000 for a job in Iraq.
"I am not afraid of the truth because it is the only thing that will continue to strengthen the bonds that bind our shared values and our unified vision," said Wavinya.