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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Alfred Mutua

Kenya government rolls out major overseas job recruitment exercise
News

Kenya government rolls out major overseas job recruitment exercise

This programme comes after months of scrutiny over allegations that some recruitment agencies exploited job seekers. In April 2025, the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, chaired by Kajiado Senator Lenku Seki, launched an investigation into claims that NEA-accredited agencies defrauded over 300 Kenyans.

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