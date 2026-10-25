Atwoli gets a three-year appointment to oversee Social Welfare coordination

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has been appointed to the National Board for Social Protection for a three-year term, joining a government body that coordinates welfare programmes for vulnerable Kenyans.

The appointment was made by Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua through Gazette Notice No. 16730, dated Friday, October 23, 2026.

Atwoli will serve alongside Kenneth Odire and Richard Mativu Musau, with all three appointments taking effect on October 23 under the Social Protection Act, 2025.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 (f) of the Social Protection Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection appoints— Francis Atwoli(Dr.), Kenneth Odire and Richard Mativu Musau to be Members of the National Board for Social Protection, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 23rd October 2026," read the notice in part.

The National Board for Social Protection advises the Cabinet Secretary on social protection matters and coordinates assistance programmes for people who need government support.

Its responsibilities include supporting vulnerable groups, maintaining a beneficiary registry, monitoring programmes, and conducting research to improve the delivery of social protection services.

The board also coordinates social assistance interventions across government and other stakeholders the improve access to support for eligible beneficiaries.

The appointments come under the Social Protection Act, 2025, which provides the legal framework for the board and its responsibilities in overseeing social assistance and coordinating welfare initiatives.

Atwoli has led COTU since 2001 and was re-elected for a sixth term in March 2026. His appointment brings decades of organised-labour experience to an institution that provides social assistance and supports vulnerable households.

As COTU secretary-general, Atwoli has been a prominent figure in discussions concerning workers' rights, wages and labour relations in Kenya.

His new role expands his involvement into a broader social welfare mandate, where the board is expected to help coordinate programmes for people in need.

The appointment also places him among officials responsible for supporting the implementation and oversight of social protection initiatives, including efforts to maintain accurate beneficiary records and monitor the effectiveness of assistance programmes.