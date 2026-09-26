Atwoli fires back at Gachagua over repeated references to his name

Francis Atwoli has accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of turning his name into a regular feature of his political messaging as the two continue their public war of words ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU-K) Secretary-General said Gachagua appeared unsettled by his recent media appearance, despite the former deputy president having spent much more time giving interviews across different platforms.

Atwoli made the remarks on Saturday, September 26, 2026, in a statement posted on his official X account, responding to Gachagua’s criticism of his appearance on Citizen TV.

“Rigathi Gachagua should stop using my name to remain politically relevant because it appears to me that he has finally understood the reach and influence of myself, Francis Atwoli,” Atwoli said.

“Every time he opens his mouth, it is Atwoli, Atwoli, Atwoli!”

The COTU boss said there was nothing unusual about his recent appearance on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL), arguing that he had not been a regular guest on the programme.

Atwoli noted that he had last appeared for an interview with Jeff Koinange on January 7, making his latest appearance the first in almost eight months.

“He complains about me being invited to Citizen TV, yet before my recent appearance, my last interview with Jeff Koinange was on January 7, which is almost eight months ago.”

He used the comparison to challenge Gachagua’s complaint about his presence on the media platform.

According to Atwoli, Gachagua had appeared in more than 200 interviews during the same period, covering television and radio stations as well as YouTube and other social media platforms.

The COTU secretary-general said his own media appearances had been far fewer.

“Around the same period, I have done only two, and somehow those two are enough to deny him sleep,” he said.

Golf remarks

Atwoli also turned his attention to Gachagua’s current stay in the United States, telling him to put more attention into his golf rather than his public comments about the COTU boss.

“Someone please tell Riggy G to concentrate on perfecting his golf swing in the US. Perhaps he may discover that golf is his cup of tea.”

The remark added a personal edge to the latest exchange between the two leaders, who have traded public criticism as political activity builds ahead of the 2027 elections.

Dispute over Atwoli’s home area

Atwoli also sought to correct what he described as an error by Gachagua regarding his background.

The former deputy president had claimed that Atwoli comes from Kisa North.

Atwoli rejected the claim, saying he is from Kisa Central in Khwisero Constituency, Kakamega County.

The disagreement comes against the backdrop of a growing political contest in which Gachagua has continued to criticise President William Ruto after leaving government.

The former deputy president has maintained a high media presence, appearing on television and radio stations and using online platforms while engaging with opposition leaders.

Atwoli has also remained active in national political affairs, using media appearances and public statements to comment on political developments.

Their latest exchange adds to the series of public confrontations between the two as politicians and political groups position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.