Kenya must adapt as number of older persons rises, Gender Commission says

Kenya must rethink how its health, social protection, housing, labour and digital systems serve older people as the country’s ageing population continues to grow, the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has said.

The Commission said stronger age-responsive systems were needed to protect the rights, dignity and wellbeing of older persons and ensure they remain active and included in society.

In a statement issued on Thursday to mark the International Day of Older Persons, NGEC said the rising number of older Kenyans required the country to move beyond viewing them mainly as recipients of welfare support.

Instead, it said older persons should be recognised as rights-holders and contributors whose needs must be considered in national and county planning.

The International Day of Older Persons is marked every October 1. The 2026 theme, “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives,” highlights the need for governments and communities to adjust to longer lifespans while ensuring older people remain healthy, secure and included.

The United Nations identifies population ageing as one of the major social changes of the 21st century, with effects on healthcare, social protection, housing, transport, labour markets and family structures.

The World Health Organization estimates that the global population aged 60 years and above will increase from about one billion in 2019 to 1.4 billion by 2030 and 2.1 billion by 2050. Much of the growth is expected to take place in low- and middle-income countries.

Kenya is already experiencing a steady rise in its older population.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that about 2.7 million people aged 60 years and above lived in Kenya in 2019. The number was projected to reach 2.9 million in 2024, 3.4 million by 2030, 4.2 million by 2035 and 6.4 million by 2045.

The 2019 census also showed that women made up 54.6 per cent of Kenya's older population, while men accounted for 45.4 per cent.

NGEC said the demographic change should prompt a wider approach to ageing, including stronger protection of older people's rights and greater opportunities for them to participate in society.

It cited Article 57 of the Constitution, which requires the State to ensure older persons can fully participate in society, pursue personal development, live in dignity and respect, and remain free from abuse. The Constitution also requires reasonable care and assistance for older persons from their families and the State.

The Commission acknowledged existing government measures, including the Social Protection Act, 2025, the National Policy on Older Persons and Ageing and the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme.

The Social Protection Act, which took effect in August 2025, provides a framework for non-contributory social protection programmes and defines an older member of society as a person aged 60 years and above.

Through Inua Jamii, the Older Persons Cash Transfer programme supports eligible Kenyans aged 70 years and above. The government says beneficiaries receive a monthly stipend of Sh2,000.

Despite these measures, NGEC said many older persons still struggle with financial insecurity and limited access to essential services.

“Older persons continue to experience income insecurity, limited access to healthcare and digital services, discrimination, neglect, abuse, financial exploitation and property dispossession,” NGEC said.

The Commission also pointed to changes in family support structures, saying they have contributed to social isolation among some older people.

It called on national and county governments, civil society organisations, the private sector, development partners and communities to strengthen legal safeguards and improve access to justice for older persons.

NGEC also urged authorities to expand affordable and accessible healthcare for older people, including treatment for chronic illnesses, rehabilitation, mental health services, palliative care and long-term care.

WHO has said ageing requires health systems to provide person-centred and integrated care while ensuring that people who need it can access long-term care. It also identifies age-friendly communities and action against ageism as important parts of healthy ageing.

“Longer lives must be supported by systems that promote dignity, security, independence and meaningful participation,” the Commission said.

NGEC further called for sustainable income-support programmes, particularly for older people who spent much of their working lives in the informal sector.

It urged national and county authorities to involve older persons in decision-making and strengthen action against neglect, violence, economic exploitation and the loss of property.

The Commission said some groups face greater risks, including older women, older persons with disabilities and those living in poverty or marginalised communities, and should therefore receive targeted protection.

It also called for greater investment in age-friendly housing, transport and public infrastructure, alongside affordable technology, digital literacy and digital platforms that older people can use.

According to NGEC, better data and research, backed by targeted budgeting, will be needed to measure progress and ensure government policies keep pace with the changing needs of Kenya's ageing population.

“Let us build inclusive systems that serve every generation and ensure that longevity is accompanied by dignity, security and inclusion,” NGEC stated.

The Commission said Kenya's growing older population should be matched by systems that allow people to live longer lives with dignity, security, independence and meaningful participation in society.