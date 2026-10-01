KNCHR urges Parliament to fast-track Older Persons Bill amid rising rights concerns

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has urged Parliament to fast-track the Older Persons Bill, 2024, as it called for stronger measures to protect older people from poverty, neglect, abuse, discrimination and difficulties in accessing healthcare and justice.

In a statement marking the International Day of Older Persons on Thursday, KNCHR chairperson Claris Ogangah said the government should also increase funding for social protection programmes and ensure they reach older people in a reliable and accessible way.

The commission said older persons should also receive special protection during climate emergencies, while those who are refugees, caregivers or in detention should be provided with the support and services they need.

KNCHR said many older people in the country continue to experience poverty, neglect, violence and discrimination, while others face limited access to social protection, healthcare and justice.

“Ageing is a natural stage of life, and every older person has the right to dignity, equality, security and respect. Older persons are caregivers, advisers, peacebuilders, custodians of culture and history, and active contributors to society,” the commission said.

“Protecting their rights is not an act of charity; it is a constitutional and human-rights obligation.”

The commission pointed to Article 57 of the Constitution, which requires the State to ensure older persons can participate fully in society and pursue their personal development.

The provision also requires older people to live in dignity and respect, remain free from abuse and receive reasonable care and assistance from their families and the State.

KNCHR said the Older Persons Bill, 2024, which it supported during its development, would provide a stronger legal basis for protecting older people against abuse, neglect, discrimination and exploitation.

The proposed law is intended to give effect to Article 57 by establishing a framework for the empowerment and protection of older persons, including measures addressing their wellbeing, dignity, safety, security and care.

The commission also called for adequate and sustainable funding for social protection programmes, saying cash transfers for older persons should be predictable, easy to access and able to respond to the rising cost of living.

It further urged authorities to consider the needs of older people when preparing for and responding to disasters.

KNCHR said emergency measures should provide older persons with accessible evacuation centres and shelters, as well as food, healthcare, medication and psychosocial support.

The commission also raised concerns over older persons held in detention, saying their age and needs should be considered in the provision of essential services and during justice processes.

“Older persons in detention require appropriate health care, medication, nutrition, accessibility, family contact, psychosocial support and timely justice processes,” the commission said. “Deprivation of liberty must never result in deprivation of dignity, humane treatment or essential health care.”

The International Day of Older Persons is marked every October 1 after the United Nations General Assembly designated the date in 1990.

The 2026 theme is “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives”, focusing on the need to adjust health, social protection and other systems as people live longer.

According to the UN, the global population aged 60 and above is expected to increase from 1.2 billion in 2025 to 2.1 billion by 2050.