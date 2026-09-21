KNCHR raises alarm over bandit attacks, political violence ahead of 2027 polls

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has raised alarm over renewed insecurity in Turkana-West Pokot, bandit attacks in Isiolo and political violence in Embu ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement on Sunday, the commission said the incidents were threatening Kenyans’ right to life, security, freedom of movement and political participation, warning that these rights must be protected before they are violated.

“The right to life is not negotiable, and does not depend on geography, ethnicity, political affiliation or public prominence,” KNCHR chairperson Claris Ogangah said.

Along the Turkana-West Pokot border, the commission said renewed armed attacks linked to banditry, livestock theft, retaliatory violence and security operations had followed a period of relative calm.

It said several people had been killed, hundreds of livestock stolen and houses destroyed on both sides of the border.

KNCHR also raised concerns over an alleged security operation in Nasolot and Sarmach areas of Pokot Central on Thursday, September 17, during which locals were allegedly assaulted and houses torched.

The commission said the circumstances and motive of the incident remained unclear.

It also cited a September 11 gun attack on a passenger vehicle near Kakong'u along the Lodwar-Kapenguria Highway, in which three passengers were reportedly injured.

In Isiolo, KNCHR said five people were reportedly killed in an alleged bandit attack in Gotu on September 16.

The victims included two police officers and three elders who were reportedly part of a search party.

The commission said the attacks were causing fear, disrupting livelihoods and undermining peace, calling for sustained security and prevention measures rather than “episodic” operations.

In Embu, KNCHR said two people, Mike Macharia, 23, and Moses Munene, 30, died during violence at Nembure Grounds on September 12.

It said postmortem examinations confirmed that both men died from gunshot wounds, while the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) had opened an investigation into whether police use of force was necessary and proportionate.

“Political competition must be a contest of ideas, not an arena for violence,” the commission said.

KNCHR also expressed concern over inflammatory political rhetoric ahead of the 2027 election, saying statements that threaten or exclude citizens because of their political choices could discourage free participation.

It called on police, the DCI and IPOA to investigate reported violence independently and impartially, while urging security agencies to conduct disarmament operations in a manner that respects human rights.

The commission further urged political leaders and parties to reject violence and inflammatory rhetoric, and called on the IEBC and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to strengthen public confidence ahead of the election.

“The time to protect life is before it is lost,” KNCHR said.