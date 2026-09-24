765 livestock allegedly killed in Waso as Samburu MPs demand probe

Samburu MPs Pauline Lenguris and Dominic Letipila have called for an independent investigation into a security operation in Waso Ward in which more than 765 livestock were allegedly killed and six civilians reportedly injured.

The Samburu County MP and Samburu North MP said the reported deaths of 515 shoats, 220 cattle and 30 donkeys had caused serious losses to pastoralist families who depend on livestock for their livelihoods, savings and daily needs.

Speaking to the press at Parliament on Thursday, Lenguris said the reported incident required an urgent and transparent inquiry to establish what happened, the officers and units involved, and whether residents and their property were unlawfully harmed during the operation.

“I strongly condemn the reported actions of security forces in Waso Ward, where innocent residents are alleged to have suffered serious injuries and devastating losses to their property and livelihoods during a security operation,” Lenguris said.

The figures cited by Lenguris were based on reports from affected residents and community representatives. She said the reported livestock deaths should be independently verified alongside the injuries suffered by the six civilians.

Lenguris said the loss of the animals had gone beyond the destruction of property, given the role livestock plays in the lives of pastoralist households.

“These animals were not simply livestock. For our pastoralist families, they are livelihoods, savings, food and a means of meeting essential needs such as school fees, medical expenses and household sustenance. The reported destruction has therefore inflicted severe economic hardship on innocent families,” she said.

The MP called on the Inspector-General of Police to urgently establish the circumstances surrounding the operation and determine the officers and security units that took part.

“As the County Member of Parliament, I call upon the Inspector-General of Police to immediately institute a full, independent and transparent investigation into the reported incident,” she said.

She said the inquiry should establish the identities of the officers and units involved and examine their conduct under the law.

Lenguris also wants an independent assessment of the reported injuries suffered by the six civilians and verification of the number of livestock allegedly killed during the operation.

The demand for an investigation comes as Samburu continues to face concerns over insecurity, an issue Lenguris has previously raised in the National Assembly.

In April, the legislator told the House that insecurity in the county was worsening and criticised what she described as inadequate government responses to repeated attacks.

Lenguris has also asked the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and other relevant bodies to investigate the allegations and document the harm reportedly suffered by residents.

“I further call upon the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and other relevant human-rights bodies to urgently investigate the reported human-rights violations, document the harm suffered by residents and take appropriate action within their mandates,” she said.

The MPs are also seeking government support for families affected by the reported destruction.

“The Government must also ensure that affected families receive immediate assistance and that compensation or restitution is provided where unlawful destruction of property is established,” Lenguris said.

She said the loss of livestock should not be treated as a routine outcome of a security operation, particularly in an area where pastoralist households rely heavily on animals for their survival.

“For pastoralist families, livestock are their livelihood, savings and means of survival. Their loss cannot simply be ignored,” she said.

Lenguris said residents deserved a clear explanation of what happened during the operation and what led to the reported deaths of livestock and injuries to civilians.

“We cannot accept a situation where families are left counting hundreds of dead animals, dealing with injuries and economic losses, without answers or accountability,” she said.

She urged the police, human-rights institutions and other government agencies to act on the allegations and ensure that any wrongdoing established through investigations is addressed.

“The Inspector-General must act now and bring this unlawful security operation to an end. The Government must investigate. Human-rights institutions must intervene. And where wrongdoing is established, those responsible must face the law and affected families must receive appropriate redress,” she said.