Kenya must adapt as number of older persons rises, Gender Commission says
NGEC further called for sustainable income-support programmes, particularly for older people who spent their working lives in the informal sector
NGEC further called for sustainable income-support programmes, particularly for older people who spent their working lives in the informal sector
The call comes as Kenya’s older population continues to grow, with the number of people aged 60 years and above projected to increase from 2.9 million in 2024 to 3.4 million by 2030 and 4.2 million by 2035, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). The population stood at an estimated 2.7 million in 2020.
The warning comes as social media assumes an increasingly important role in Kenya’s political discourse, with millions of citizens using online platforms to debate public affairs, scrutinise leaders, campaign and organise
The call comes amid continuing concern over the scale of gender-based violence in Kenya. The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022 found that 34% of women aged 15 to 49 had experienced physical violence since the age of 15, while 16% had experienced physical violence in the 12 months preceding the survey
The finding is part of the 21st cycle of Performance Contracting for the 2024-25 financial year, which was assessed by the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC). A total of 88 institutions submitted their returns, covering 93,506 employees.
According to the March 2025 review, the Kikuyu community accounts for the biggest proportion of board members, with 422 appointments, representing 22.84 per cent of the total.
The Commission said it is increasingly concerned by the spread of intimate images, personal information and child sexual abuse material across digital platforms, warning that the trend is exposing survivors, particularly children, to trauma, discrimination and emotional distress.
NGEC also called for stronger measures to guarantee widows' access to justice, social protection, education, decent work and participation in decision-making processes
The forum, convened through NGEC’s Isiolo Regional Office in partnership with Inform Action Organisation and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), sought to strengthen coordinated responses aimed at promoting equality and improving safety and welfare in the region
In a statement issued on Tuesday to mark the Day of the African Child 2026, Omtatah said the continued lack of access to clean water and sanitation facilities was not due to a shortage of resources, but a failure of leadership and accountability.
In a statement marking the 2026 Day of the African Child on Tuesday, the Commission said children living in rural areas, informal settlements and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) remain disproportionately affected by inadequate water and sanitation facilities.
The commission warned that the case is part of a wider pattern of reported incidents involving passengers allegedly being harmed or ejected from moving vehicles
NGEC warned that the persistence of violence against women and children highlighted serious weaknesses in institutional response systems, coordination among agencies and protection mechanisms across the country.
The National Gender and Equality Commission says Kenya’s 2024 protest and campaign period worsened inequalities for women, youth and persons with disabilities. It raised risks linked to high cost of living, GBV, unemployment and taxation on sanitary towels during talks in Kisumu.
The National Gender and Equality Commission says it is concerned about killings affecting women and girls in Kitui County. In a meeting with county officials and the Deputy County Commissioner, NGEC urged stronger prevention and faster reporting.
Kenya’s Interior Ministry has ordered full criminal prosecution of all defilement cases, with no mediation or withdrawals, a move backed by NGEC to protect children and strengthen justice.