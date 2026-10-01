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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

NGEC

National Gender and Equality Commission Chairperson Rehema Jaldessa. PHOTO/NGEC
News

NGEC raises alarm over exclusion of older persons ahead of 2027 polls

The call comes as Kenya’s older population continues to grow, with the number of people aged 60 years and above projected to increase from 2.9 million in 2024 to 3.4 million by 2030 and 4.2 million by 2035, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS). The population stood at an estimated 2.7 million in 2020.

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National Gender and Equality Commission Chairperson Rehema Jaldessa. PHOTO/NGEC
News

NGEC calls for stronger protection as Kenya records high GBV cases

The call comes amid continuing concern over the scale of gender-based violence in Kenya. The Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 2022 found that 34% of women aged 15 to 49 had experienced physical violence since the age of 15, while 16% had experienced physical violence in the 12 months preceding the survey

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Only 1,828 PWDs employed in 88 public institutions
News

Only 1,828 PWDs employed in 88 public institutions

The finding is part of the 21st cycle of Performance Contracting for the 2024-25 financial year, which was assessed by the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC). A total of 88 institutions submitted their returns, covering 93,506 employees.

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